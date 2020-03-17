HealthEC’s Dr. Jenifer Leaf Jaeger Cited in HUD Report on Infectious Disease Prevention

Jaeger’s infectious disease expertise provided insights on preventing and managing the spread of disease amongst the homeless and will be key for the population health management industry’s response to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC, LLC the 2019 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, today announced that Senior Medical Director Jenifer Leaf Jaeger, MD, MPH, has been cited in a report presented to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on preventing and managing the spread of infectious disease amongst the U.S. homeless population.



The Cloudburst Consulting Group report, “Infectious Disease Toolkit for Continuums of Care: Preventing & Managing the Spread of Infectious Disease for People Experiencing Homelessness,” was released earlier this month.

“Dr. Jaeger is uniquely qualified to speak on the intersection of public health, population health management and infectious disease, and we are pleased that she could share her expertise in the Cloudburst report,” said Dr. Sanjay Seth, executive vice president at HealthEC. “Today, as the healthcare industry reacts to the global outbreak of COVID-19 and we enter an unprecedented moment in history, we look forward to her insights on coronavirus and how organizations across the healthcare landscape can best address this crisis.”

Prior to joining HealthEC, Dr. Jaeger served at the Boston Public Health Commission as both Director, Population Health and Director, Infectious Disease Bureau. She has also held executive-level and advisory positions at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as academic positions at Harvard Medical School, Boston University School of Medicine, and the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

Dr. Jaeger earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Washington University in St. Louis and later returned to the university for both a master’s degree in Biomedical Sciences and her medical degree. She also holds a master’s degree in Public Health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

