Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara Launches an Online "Inside Business" Learning and Resource Center

The informational microsite for entrepreneurs, startups and business owners includes a six-part podcast series with PLDO Business Attorney Joshua J. Butera.

JOHNSTON, RI, US, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC ( PLDO ) announces the launch of an online multimedia learning center, Inside Business - Powered Up For Success , dedicated to assisting entrepreneurs, startups and business owners to grow, thrive and succeed in today’s business environment."Inside Business - Powered Up For Success" features PLDO Business Attorney Joshua J. Butera in a six-part podcast series on topics ranging from corporate structure and governance options and their tax implications, to alternative work space locations and the advantages and disadvantages of owning or renting commercial space, to the pros and cons of different options available for start-up capital and/or to attract investors. Each podcast has an associated business advisory with further information and insights to help individuals make informed business decisions. Additional materials and resources will be added to the microsite, which is accessible at www.pldolawinsidebusiness or by visiting the firm’s Knowledge Library at www.pldolaw.com PLDO Managing Principal Gary R. Pannone, who has been selected by his peers and clients as Rhode Island’s Best Lawyer“Lawyer of the Year” for his business practice over several consecutive years and recently recognized by Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly as a 2020 Excellence in the Law Hall of Fame honoree, leads the initiative. He will be working with Attorney Butera and other PLDO business lawyers and attorneys with experience in business-related areas including PLDO Partners John (Jay) R. Gowell, Benjamin L. Rackliffe, William F. Miller, Joel K. Goloskie and Senior Counsel Jason S. Palmisano. The creation of the online learning center is a team effort and part of the firm’s innovative approach for sharing legal insights and information. The firm welcomes suggestions for future interviews and advisories about business concerns or questions owners may have as the center grows.Attorney Butera concentrates his practice in assisting clients in the areas of corporate compliance, administrative and regulatory law, policy and contract law and other general private and public sector issues. He is a former Special Counsel in the Office of Governor Gina Raimondo, where he conducted legal research and analysis on a wide range of legislative issues and public policies. He drafted briefs before the Rhode Island Supreme Court and Superior Court and prepared FOIA responses and other memoranda. In this position, he also advised senior staff on legal matters and policies related to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation. Prior to his public service for the State of Rhode Island, he worked in the litigation department of an international law firm representing clients in numerous areas of the law including contract law, the Fair Housing Act and the False Claims Act. He also represented pro bono clients regarding landlord/tenant disputes, asylum cases and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.Attorney Butera earned his J.D. from Boston University School of Law, cum laude, and was the Managing Editor of the Boston University Law Review. He is a Melville M. Bigelow Scholarship awardee and a recipient of the G. Joseph Tauro Distinguished Scholar. While in law school, he served as a judicial intern for the Honorable John J. McConnell, Jr. of the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island and in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. He graduated from Brown University with a B.A. in Political Science. Attorney Butera is admitted to practice law in Florida, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and before the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts and the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island.To contact Attorney Pannone and Attorney Butera, call 401-824-5100, or email gpannone@pldolaw.com and jbutera@pldolaw.com. For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara ("PLDO") attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development and commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit organizations, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, tax law, estate and trust planning, administration and litigation.



