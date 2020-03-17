Vendo Direct, Inc., supplier of USA Made promotional items confirms that Chinese covid-19 cases are dropping and have been dropping for the last three weeks.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vendo Direct, Inc. confirms Chinese covid-19 cases are dropping as supply chains ease.Vendo Direct, Inc., supplier of USA Made promotional items confirms that Chinese covid-19 cases are dropping and have been dropping for the last three weeks. Company spokes person Michael Klein stated, "In late January thru mid February there's always a yearly constriction of the global promotional supply chains due to the Chinese New Year. This year because of the Corona Virus and the shut down of Chinese factories we observed many orders getting shifted out of China to other parts of Asia and even back to the USA. Many high tech items got shifted to Taiwan, metal working items were shifted to Bangladesh and many textile orders got shifted to Vietnam. We also noticed that almost all of our 200 US supplier factories had a major influx of overseas orders as companies scrambled to get their global shipments fulfilled.""Towards the end of February as China started to reopen their factories, we observed many of orders getting shifted back to mainland China. Which obviously means, China is back to work and unlocking their society for business as usual, they have crossed over their first and hopefully last peak of Covid-19. Our US supplier factories have also caught up on their back orders due to the lack of the temporary foreign orders. As far as foreign demand is concerned, "it's business as usual in the United States", were back on track in almost all facilities, except for those who are rapidly making sanitizer to restock US and Canadian retail outlets. We expect the panic buying to subside within a week or two as stores have already been shopped out and people are at peak toilet paper."Klein continued, "In some cases US factories will have the tendency to have very large orders filled overseas to help ensure that their US facilities are able to provide the fastest possible service on short run orders for their clients located in the USA. This is an unfortunate common industry practice that we do not encourage. If the whole order can't be made in the USA, or custom assembled in the USA, or at least printed in the USA, we want nothing to do with it. Although we are very glad to see that China is getting back to health and that things seem to be normalizing in the global supply chain of promotional items. This is the exact reason why we offer products from over 200 factories in the USA, our manufacturing redundancies ensure that we are always able to supply our clients with items no matter what happens, we will always have the resources to keep America working. With over 20 million square feet of factory floor at our disposal and thousands of workers in hundreds of factories spread across all of North America Vendo Direct, Inc custom manufactures on demand for you."Vendo Direct, Inc is a 3rd generation family owned small business that's been specializing in USA Made & Union Made promotional items since 1958. To order custom printed goods or inquire about custom manufacturing go to www.vendodirect.com for more information. Note: Sales solicitations will not be responded to. Stay healthy and stay in business.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.