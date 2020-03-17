Capital Farm Credit to return $88.5 million to borrowers

/EIN News/ -- Bryan, Texas, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Farm Credit posted another year of strong financial results in 2019. As a result, the largest agricultural lender in Texas is able to return $88.5 million in cash patronage to its borrowers, with another $88 million in earnings allocated to the membership for future disbursement consideration. This total 2020 patronage declaration of $176.5 million continues building on Capital Farm Credit’s strong reputation for returning earnings to its members.

Since 2006, Capital Farm Credit’s combined cash returned and allocated equities for members is in excess of $1.75 billion – more than any agricultural lender in the state of Texas.

“We are very proud of our patronage dividend program,” said Ben Novosad, chief executive officer. “We return almost all of our earnings back to our members and believe our patronage dividend program is the strongest in the country. We work hard to ensure we can continue returning profits to our members.”

Capital Farm Credit has a long tradition of strong earnings, which accrues to the benefit of our members. We bring value to our members by delivering credit and other financially related services to them effectively and efficiently. As we return the earnings through our patronage dividend program, we effectively lower the cost of doing business for our farmers, ranchers, and recreational property owners, which helps to strengthen the agricultural economy and rural communities we serve.

“We’re proud to support rural Texas communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services by providing farmers and ranchers with the capital they need to make their businesses successful,” Novosad added. “We know by returning money to our borrowers, it helps to strengthen the rural communities our members call home.”

As a borrower-owned cooperative, our members are also our owners. When Capital Farm Credit is successful, our members are successful. We’re in this together with our members, and together we’re better.

Capital Farm Credit has provided financing to Texas farmers, ranchers, rural property owners and agribusinesses for more than 100 years. Headquartered in Bryan, CFC has offices serving most of Texas. For more information about its patronage dividend program, financial services and office locations, visit CapitalFarmCredit.com.

