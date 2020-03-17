$6.2 Million sold in 100+/- Property Auction In Beaumont, TX

Auction Audience PALA Logo Terry St. House

Paul A. Lynn & Assoc. sold in live auction $6.2 Million in Beaumont, TX of 100+/- of homes and lots for Beaumont Housing Authority

Paul A. Lynn & Associates continues to partner Housing Authorities and public agencies through auctions. Over 2,000 properties for $75 million sold during past 7 years” — Paul A. Lynn, CCIM

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its continuing series of successful auction events, Paul A. Lynn & Associates, facilitated the sale of 98 homes and 4 development lots on behalf of the Beaumont Housing Authority (BHA) on Saturday, February 29th in a live auction event held at the Beaumont Civic Center. The auction generated over $6.2 million in Gross sales While each property was subject to a 10-day review period by the Seller and HUD, 85% of the properties were accepted as sold the day of the auction. The remaining properties were ALL accepted within the review period with 100% of the properties placed under contract.Highlights of the auction included a home on Terry St. that sold for $110,000, and the average price of all properties sold for approximately $62,000. Bidders were required to provide initial deposits of $2,500 in Certified Funds or Credit Card per property in order to bid and increase their deposit to equal 10% of the Purchase/Contract price upon execution of the Contract. A 10% Buyer’s Premium was added to the high bid price to determine the final Contract Price. All closings are scheduled to occur within 30 days following the auction and the closings are being facilitated by Texas Regional Title as Escrow and closing agent. The Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC team was led by Paul A. Lynn, CCIM, Principal, as Texas Real Estate Broker, and Texas Lic. Auctioneer. Over 274 bidders registered to bid in this live auction event and a total of over 550 were in attendance in the Beaumont Civic Center. Prior to the auction over 5,000 log onto the web site to obtain information about the auction.The auction represents a continued series of auction sales events conducted by Paul A. Lynn, CCIM throughout Texas and Louisiana for public agencies that now includes nearly 2,000 properties sold, some of which impacted by various Hurricanes and other weather events in the Gulf Coast area.“We chose the use of the auction process to sell these 100+/- properties that were part of our Scattered Site Homes Program. The funds generated by this auction sale will be used to expand affordable housing opportunities for our clients throughout SE Texas and the Beaumont area." said Allison Landrum, CEO of Beaumont Housing Authority.“Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC is pleased to continue to partner with multiple Housing Authorities and public agencies through these auction programs. These auction events, both live and on-line only, are a very effective, transparent process in determining today’s true market value for a diverse group of properties throughout various communities” comments Paul A. Lynn, CCIM , Principal, Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC.As part of reaching out to Non-Profit entities and Low-Moderate income buyers, BHA offered a discount program to qualified buyers. In this auction event 2 properties were purchased by Low-Moderate Income buyers for use as their family homes.Over the last seven years, Paul A. Lynn, CCIM, in partnership with others, has auctioned over 2,000 properties, generating nearly $75 million in sales for various public housing authorities and governmental agencies in multiple states.About Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC: Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC (PALA) provides Real Estate and Personal Property Disposition – Strategies. PALA primarily focuses on real estate brokerage using the auction process for creating accelerated sales alternatives. The firm is headed by Paul A. Lynn, CCIM, Mr. Lynn has been in real estate for 45+ years and real estate auctions for 30+ years. Additionally, Mr. Lynn works with a number of Personal Property auction firms to dispose of any types of machinery, equipment, or inventory. During the past 7 years Mr. Lynn has been part of teams that have sold nearly 2,000 sites for various Public Agencies generating nearly $75 million for these public sector agencies. Mr. Lynn throughout the years has sold all types of commercial, residential, farm/ranch, and special purpose properties for all types of sellers that include: Private Owners, Public/Government Agencies, Financial Institutions, Banks, REITS, Bankruptcy Trustees, Non-Profit organizations and many other types of Sellers.



