NYC Independent Film Festival moved to new dates

Logo NYC Independent Film Festival The Right Girls crew of Saving Robin Williams The Rise of the Synths (music documentary)

Covid-19 forces NYC Independent Film Festival to move festival dates to May 31 until June 7.

We will keep everyone posted in this ever-changing environment” — Dennis Cieri, founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We understand that the recent news and uncertainty surrounding the Corona Virus or COVID-19 situation may have caused you to rethink your travel plans and your attendance to the New York City Independent Film Festival. We will do whatever we can to support you by providing you with as much information as we have. We are continually monitoring the situation, including travel restrictions and updates to travel policies that may impact you.Our top priority is everyone’s health and wellbeing. We highly recommend everyone everywhere to follow the health and travel advice of relevant authorities. The USA government's CDC has ordered no large event happen for the next eight weeks. New York City has closed all theaters, bars and restaurants until at least April 20 but there is a chance the closures will last longer, possibly for eight weeks, according to CDC guidelines.In light of these events we are moving the festival to new dates:May 31 to June 7, 2020.We are also looking at offering digital options for those who cannot make it to NYC no matter what dates we hold the festival this year. Because this festival cannot be missed, simply because our films are too good to be missed. We give you three examples of films that will offer both hope and inspiration for a new future.THE RIGHT GIRLSThree young transgender women from El Salvador and Honduras - Valentina, Johanna and Chantal - travel through Southern Mexico within the high-profile “Migrant Caravan”. They develop a deep friendship as they walk and hitch rides northwards; coping with long journeys, limited funds, and regular harassment. They team up with other trans girls – including Sinay – along the route, and integrate within the caravan’s LGBTQ community.SAVING ROBIN WILLIAMSIf you discovered time travel into the past, but could only use it once, and only for 15 minutes...Who would you save, and why?THE RISE OF THE SYNTHS"The Rise Of The Synths" is the story of how in the mid 2000s, a group of composers from around the world and with the help of Myspace, spontaneously created an underground music scene known as "Synthwave": electronic modern composition heavily inspired by the soundtracks of cinema, TV and video games from 1980’s pop culture. The last few years have seen a true 80s revival in different ambits. Films such as "Drive", "It Follows", "Ready Player One", and TV series like "Stranger Things" and "Glow", among others, show a trend.Keep checking our website to hear about the latest news. We will keep everyone posted in this ever-changing environment.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.