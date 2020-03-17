UNSMIL joins international partners in Calling for Humanitarian Pause to Enable Responding to Corona Virus Covid-19 Pandemic in Libya

UNSMIL welcomes and joins the call by international partners on all parties to the Libyan conflict to declare an immediate humanitarian cessation of hostilities as well as a halt to the continuing transfer of all military equipment and personnel into Libya, in order to allow local authorities to rapidly respond to the unprecedented public health challenge posed by COVID-19.

While UNSMIL continues its efforts in facilitating an inter-Libyan dialogue on the political, military and economic tracks, we urge all parties in Libya to take the bold step in unifying their efforts in facing this pandemic.

COVID-19 has no affiliation and breaks through all frontlines. We call on all Libyans to join forces immediately before it is too late to face this overwhelming, fast-spreading threat, which requires consolidating all resources and efforts for the prevention, awareness and treatment of possible victims.

UNSMIL encourages the implementation of a consolidated mechanism to face COVID-19 in Libya in close collaboration with WHO and other UN agencies on the ground, and the friends of Libya. The UN family in Libya stands ready to continue to support Libyans in facing this threat.



