STEAM Week, hosted by STEAM Universe, a Division of 1105 Media Inc., Returns in April with Free Learning Series on STEM and STEAM Education

Virtual event includes $1,000 grant opportunity for attendees.

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEAM Universe, in partnership with THE Journal, Campus Technology and Spaces4Learning, is pleased to announce STEAM Week 2020, a multi-day virtual event focused exclusively on STEM and STEAM in both K-12 and postsecondary education. This will be the third STEAM Week since the event’s launch last June; the free professional learning series for educators will take place April 21 & 23, 2020 with all-new sessions. Register now for a wealth of ideas, best practices and unbiased case studies presented by educators and experts in the field and moderated by our editorial team.

"Our newest STEAM Week program will be full of actionable advice from top experts and thought leaders in STEM and STEAM education,” said David Nagel, Editor-in-Chief of STEAM Universe. “We're proud to have them share their knowledge and experience on some of the biggest topics in STEM/STEAM, including esports, artificial intelligence and robotics."

Highlights of the agenda include:

Day 1: Winning Strategies for Esports Success

Running a District-wide Esports League

Kyle Berger, chief technology officer for a Texas district, was amazed by the response he received when he began working with students in his schools to set up an esports program. Kids who had never shown interest in any school-related activity suddenly vied to be part of the competitive teams, worried over grades that might disqualify them from participating and wore school athletic shirts with pride.

Creating Community in Esports through Inclusion and Diversity

Gaming is timeless, and games connect people. And at the university level, esports programs that prioritize that connection through inclusion and diversity ultimately result in success on all levels. In this session, the University of Montana will share how esports can give students a greater sense of community, dedication and purpose, while boosting their communication, collaboration and teamwork skills.

Equipping Esports Spaces

Rapid growth in esports is leading colleges and universities to create new gaming spaces on campus. In this session, learn about the technology needs of an effective esports space, from video walls to computer monitors and sound systems — and how the right technology can ensure the best gaming experience for students.

Day 2: Building STEM Skills with AI and Robotics

Tapping into AI to Solve Real-World Problems

Universities are partnering with the tech industry to create experiential learning opportunities and give students in-demand skills in artificial intelligence.

Powering AI Research and Education

Learn why universities are investing in IT infrastructure to drive education and research in the artificial intelligence field.

Designing Robotics Labs

A rapid increase in automation is changing the skills students need to succeed during the fourth industrial revolution. Today, robotics education is among the most relevant workforce development training a school can provide. However, these specialized labs require specific design strategies to optimize real-world learning.

Each session will be followed by a Twitter chat using the hashtag #STEAMWeekChat, for attendees to continue the conversation, share experiences and brainstorm. Attendees who register for STEAM Week, attend at least one session and participate in the Twitter chat during the event dates will be eligible to win one of two $1,000 grants (winners will be chosen at random).

Join us for STEAM Week on April 21 & 23, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Pacific Daylight Time. Free registration is available now at http://steamuniverse.com/steamweek2020.

About 1105 Media Education Group

The 1105 Education Group, a division of 1105 Media Inc., provides information, insight, and analysis to the education sector, focusing on information and instructional technology. Our content platforms for our core properties include print, digital, online, newsletters, events, and a broad spectrum of marketing services.

David Nagel 1105 Media Inc 949-735-4012 dnagel@1105media.com



