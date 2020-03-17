Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market to reach $26.8 billion, by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

Innovative packaging to influence buying behavior, rise in disposable income, and increase in awareness toward adequate nutrition have driven the growth of the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market. Based on type, the infant milk segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Based on ingredient, the carbohydrate segment contributed for the major market share in 2017.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula industry garnered $11.4 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $26.8 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides comprehensive analyses of the top investment pockets, key drivers & opportunities, major market segments, and competitive landscape.

Innovative packaging to influence buying behavior, rise in disposable income, and increase in awareness toward adequate nutrition have propelled the growth of the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market. In addition, busy consumer lifestyle has fueled the growth of the market. However, surge in breastfeeding due to government initiatives impedes the growth of the market to certain extent. Moreover, the surge in preference for organic infant formula food, rise in use of goat milk in baby infant formula, and addition of prebiotic and probiotics in infant food are expected to offer numerous opportunities in the near future.

Download sample copy of report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6283

The Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market is segmented into type, ingredient, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into infant milk, follow-on-milk, specialty baby milk, and growing-up milk. The infant milk segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market share. However, the growing-up milk segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on ingredient, the market is classified into carbohydrate, fat, protein, minerals, vitamins and others. The carbohydrate segment contributed for the major market share in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the vitamins segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.2% in between 2019 to 2026.

Send ME Enquire About Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6283

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarket, supermarket, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter store, e-commerce, and others. The hypermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share. On the other hand, the specialty stores segment is expected to manifest the CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market include Arla Foods Amba, Abbott, Campbell Soups, Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Perrigo Company Plc, Dana Dairy Group Ltd., Heinz Baby, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), and Danone, Nestle S.A.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as a single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Allied Market Research :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.