Block & Leviton Investigates HEXO Corp. For Possible Fraud; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact The Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a National Securities Litigation law firm, is investigating whether HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) misled its shareholders. Investors who have lost money should contact the Firm for a free case evaluation .



On March 17, 2020 HEXO announced that it would delay the release of its second quarter 2020 financial results to record a significant impairment charge and to amend its MD&A disclosures for its first and second quarter to address concerns raised by the Ontario Securities Commission. HEXO’s common stock is down more than 30% in early trading.

“The company’s announcement is concerning; we are focused on the potential recovery of investor losses,” said Mark Delaney, the Block & Leviton attorney leading the investigation.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired HEXO common stock on the NYSE and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=hexo . Confidentiality for whistleblowers is assured.

Block & Leviton is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. Its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

