The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Mourns the Loss of Founding Member Hubert Williams

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, Va., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) suffered the loss of a founding member, Hubert Williams, who died March 10.

Williams had more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including serving the City of Newark for 11 years from 1974 until 1985 as one of the youngest Police Directors in the nation at the time of his appointment. Williams was also distinguished by his service as NOBLE’s first and longest tenured president from 1976 until 1979.

During his decades-long career, Williams embedded the philosophies of community-oriented policing into his departments and all those he mentored. His visionary leadership was instrumental in advancing police departments in New York, New Jersey and California. Williams’ selfless commitment to service extended beyond retirement as he headed the National Police Foundation (formerly Police Foundation) for 27 years, from 1985 to 2012, becoming the longest-serving president in the organization’s 50-year history.

“Hubert was a tremendous example of a leader and innovator in law enforcement and he dedicated much of his life to the service of others and the betterment of communities nationwide,” commented NOBLE National President Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis. “His leadership and tenacity laid the foundation for NOBLE and we attribute our success to his resiliency. We extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Williams was also instrumental in the establishment of several pioneering policing efforts, including the Center for the Study of Police and Civil Disorder and the Crime Mapping Laboratory.

In addition to Rutgers University School of Law, Williams graduated from the FBI’s National Academy and was a Research Fellow at Harvard Law School’s Center for Criminal Justice.

A memorial service is scheduled for Williams in Newark at a later date.

###

About the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Since 1976, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE represents over 3,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators, and criminal justice practitioners. For more information, visit www.NOBLENational.org.

Attachments

Kendra Cummings Vistra Communications 8133213312 Kendra@ConsultVistra.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.