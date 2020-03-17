Demand for Hospital Supplies to Heighten with Severing Concerns over Hospital-Infections; Global Market Value to Surpass US$ 21 Bn by 2029: Fact.MR

Prevalence of preventive care coupled with growing acceptance of non-invasive medical procedures propel the growth of hospital supplies market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projected to surpass revenues worth US$ 21 Bn by 2029 end, the global hospital supplies market will continue to receive an impetus from the rising awareness of healthcare standards in developing economies. Statutory regulations for improving hospital hygiene standards present remunerative growth opportunities to market players. Major manufacturers are investing in R&D of recyclable hospital supply products to garner sustainable revenues, as suggested by a newly launched Fact.MR study.

“Major market players are focusing on M&A that enhance product portfolio and global footprint. Developing countries in Asia Pacific such as India, China, and Indonesia are prime target for manufacturers. Hospital supplies vendors are a key component of the value chain that can help organizations gain the competitive edge,” uncovers the FactMR study.

To Know more about this report, request sample report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4553

Hospital Supplies Market – Key Takeaways

Surgical packs remain bestsellers, with a substantial market value share.

North America and Europe account for a massive 70% share of the total market value.

East Asia and South Asia markets will register significant growth rates on the back of rising disposable income of millennials and surging demand for preventive care procedures.

Explore 42 tables and 93 figures in the study. Request TOC of the report at - https://www.factmr.com/report/4553/hospital-supplies-market

Hospital Supplies Market – Key Driving Factors

Advancements in material science propagate the manufacturing of recyclable products and act as key growth driver.

The rise in global healthcare spending continues to supplement the demand for hospital supply products.

Easy access to medical procedure advancements around the world propel medical tourism and the resultant demand for hospital supplies to treat foreign patients.

Surging cases of hospital-infection acts as central growth driver for recurring demand of hospital supplies.

Hospital Supplies Market – Key Restraints

Stringent regulations pertaining to necessary approval of medical supply products tend to decelerate the growth of hospital supplies market.

Increasing cases of recalls on the back of dis-satisfactory product quality dampen market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Competition among hospital supplies manufacturers is driven by eco-friendly product innovation and capacity expansion through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Hospitals and healthcare institutions are keen on buying recyclable hospital supplies in a bid to reduce their carbon footprint. Major market players that influence the competitive landscape are, but not limited to, Cardinal Health Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries Inc., Falcon Technologies International L.L.C., McKesson Corp., Avanos Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ansell Healthcare LLC, Vygon SA, and Paul Hatmann AG.

About the Report



This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive forecast of the hospital supplies market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the hospital supplies market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on the hospital supplies market on the basis of product type (surgical gowns, surgical drapes, surgical gloves, surgical packs, and feeding tubes), by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), and across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, South Asia, Oceania, and East Asia).

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Landscape

Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market - Identify key influencing factors affecting the global bioengineered protein drugs market poised for promising growth during the projection period (2019-2029).

Pulse Oximeters Market – Acquire a competitive edge with the help of comprehensive knowledge about the global pulse oximeters market through Fact.MR’s detailed report covering niche segments, market dynamics, recent industry developments and prominent market players for the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Pleural Catheters Market – Obtain Fact.MR’s comprehensive analysis on the global pleural catheters market spanning dynamic market factors, key trends and successful strategies of market leaders projected for 2019-2029.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the Healthcare industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest healthcare market reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1333/global-hospital-supplies-market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.