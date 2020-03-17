Buoyed by Stringent Government Regulations, Soil Fertility Testing Market to Generate Revenues of US$ 1.8 Bn by End of 2029, Says a New PMR Report

Growing demand for food coupled with a high rate of fertilizer application is driving the growth of the soil fertility testing market. Regulatory standards for testing the nutrient value of crops further bolster the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global soil fertility testing market is set to grow at 6.2% CAGR during 2019-2029. The growth of the market is largely driven by the fertilizer industry, where testing is carried out to evaluate the impact of fertilizers. The quest to meet the surging demand for food is also driving the soil fertility testing market towards growth. Manufacturers in the market are expanding their manufacturing capacities to satiate the surging demand for soil fertility testing.

Soil Fertility Testing Market: Key Takeaways

Enhanced time-efficiency and reduced transportation will impart prominence to the onsite soil fertility testing in the forecast period.

Soil sensors will gain rapid traction in the market owing to their capability to collect data during operations in the field.

East Asia will generate lucrative opportunities for growth in the soil fertility testing market on the back of increasing fertilizer application and export of crops.

Chemical soil fertility testing will remain the most preferred type of testing through 2019-2029.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/8941

Soil Fertility Testing Market: Key Growth Drivers

Enhanced crop production to meet the growing demand for food across the globe is primarily driving the growth of the soil fertility testing market.

Burgeoning demand for fertilizers to boost crop yield is propelling the market growth.

Need to determine health fertilizer-treated soil acts as a growth lever in the market.

Stringent regulations regarding nutrient quality of export-ready crops push the soil fertility testing market ahead

Presence of numerous vendors in the market is positively influencing its growth

Soil Fertility Testing Market: Key Restraints

Lack of robust and coordinated infrastructure is hindering the market’s pace of growth

Insufficient skilled labor is a major challenge before the market

Explore the complete soil Fertility Testing Market report with detailed market segmentation, 171 illustrative figures, and 41 data tables spread across 250 pages on https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/8941

Soil Fertility Testing Market: Competition Landscape

The competition landscape of the soil fertility testing market is sufficed with many players operating at the global and regional levels. Market players are expanding their capacity to meet the growing demand for these testing techniques. For instance, ALS Limited enhanced its scope of soil fertility testing applications by acquiring Sweden-based Mikrolab Group. Major players in the soil fertility testing market are Eurofins Agri Testing, Crop Nutrition Laboratory Services Ltd., BUREAU VERITAS, Polytest Laboratories, SGS SA, ALS Ltd, Waters Agricultural Laboratories, and Kinsey Ag Services.

Explore Persistence Market Research’s Detailed Coverage on

Hydrogen Market: Get a deep-dive analysis on the global hydrogen market with vital details on growth drivers, growth opportunities, market restraints, regulatory policies, global market forecast and key strategies of market leaders.

India Construction Chemicals Market : Gain valuable information on the global India construction chemicals market with exhaustive analysis of major segments, market growth statistics, and prominent market influencing factors, key players and critical marketing strategies adopted by them during the forecast period.

Conductive Carbon Black Market: PMR’s report on the global conductive carbon black market offers an in-depth analysis of the market set for promising growth during 2019-2029. The study covers a comprehensive evaluation of key growth impacting forces, revenue sources, and market players along with their distinguished market strategies.

Gain access to Market Ngage , an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence platform that goes beyond the conventional research solutions to solve the complex strategic challenges that organizations face today.

About the Report

This report offers regional and segmental level analysis on the existing trends in the industry influencing the robust performance of soil fertility testing market. The report also includes competition analysis, market dynamics analysis, value chain analysis, competition dynamics, and other vital information regarding players operating at global and regional levels in the soil fertility testing market. Further, the market is studied based on different growth determinants such as consumption of fertilizers, available arable land, existing crop export, population density, and government regulations for nutrient levels in crops in different countries.

About Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is an innovative and specialized supplier of market intelligence reports and consulting services . Prompt delivery, in-depth research, and high quality are the sacrosanct principles of PMR. The company’s research capabilities cover 5 continents, 1500+ reports, and 8 next-gen vertical expertise that have been catering to research demands of 5000+ clients.

Contact:

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

For Sales Enquiries: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

For Media Enquiries: media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Research Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/soil-fertility-testing-market.asp

Press Release Source: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/soil-fertility-testing-market.asp



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.