Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Monitors and Responds to the Outbreak of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (the “Company” or Nasdaq: AIH), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, continuously monitors, and seeks to appropriately respond to, the evolving pandemic of the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”).



The Company’s top priority is to ensure the health and safety of its customers, employees and their families. In response to the outbreak of COVID-19[1] in China, the Company postponed the resumption of operations of its aesthetic treatment centers in China after the Chinese New Year holiday in 2020.

Since late February 2020, with proper precautionary measures taken, the Company gradually reopened its aesthetic treatment centers, and as of March 16, 2020, the majority of the Company’s aesthetic treatment centers in China had resumed their operations. The Company also adopted a thorough disease prevention scheme, and implemented measures including, but not limited to, regularly sterilizing and ventilating the Company’s facilities, segmenting employee lunch time, monitoring the body temperature of employees, and keeping track of the travel history and health of employees and their immediate family members.

The Company is also committed to its social responsibilities. In February 2020, the Company organized fund raising activities among its employees and families, and donated medical supplies to local communities, patients and healthcare personnel battling at the frontline.

However, the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations are expected to be adversely affected by the outbreak of COVID-19, and when, or whether, the outbreak will be contained remains unpredictable and beyond the Company’s control.

The Company takes note of the order of published by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2020. This order provides certain conditional regulatory relief that would permit the extension on filing the Company’s 2019 annual report on Form 20-F, with a due date 45 days after the original filing deadline of April 30, 2020. The Company has not decided to take advantage of the relief available thereunder. The Company will continue to monitor the latest developments, assess the impact on its business, financial condition and results of operations, and take appropriate measures in response.

[1] Outbreak of COVID-19. The first patient of COVID-19 was identified in Wuhan, China in late 2019, and the disease quickly spread within China and globally. As of March 16, 2020, well over 170,000 patients infected with the coronavirus had been reported worldwide, and the affected cases and death tolls continued to increase. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020, and a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across 17 cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net .

