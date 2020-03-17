alphaDIRECT Advisors Discusses Ballard Power Systems and Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions for Transportation with Dr. DeWoskin, Senior Advisor to Deloitte

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alphaDIRECT Advisors, an Investor Intelligence firm, announced today that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner, conducted a review of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: BLDP) to discuss the Deloitte China and Ballard Power Systems joint paper “Fueling the Future of Mobility: Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions for Transportation” with Dr. Kennet DeWoskin, Senior Advisor to Deloitte.

“The Deloitte China-Ballard joint white paper, published in January 2020, focuses on TCO analysis of mobility applications. The white paper encompasses various transportation use cases in different parts of the globe, providing detailed cost comparisons between fuel cell electric, battery electric and internal combustion engine solutions. The white paper concludes that fuel cells will be the lowest-cost solution available within this decade, and sooner than previously expected. In this interview we review the implications for Ballard and the overall fuel cell sector. As with most technology, cost reduction is a significant factor in driving wide scale commercial adoption, with fuel cell technology already having been proven highly efficient and effective for certain transportation use cases,“ said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Advisors.

Click on the link below to read the full interview:

http://www.alphadirectadvisors.com/managementseries/bldp-fueling-the-future-of-mobility-hydrogen-fuel-cell-solutions-for-transportation

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT’s expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT's mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights. Read alphaDIRECT’s Disclosure: https://alphadirectadvisors.com/disclosures/

About Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) provides clean energy products that reduce customer costs and risks and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in their fuel cell programs. To learn more about Ballard , please visit www.ballard.com.

To receive complimentary news and updates from alphaDIRECT Advisors, please visit:

www.alphadirectadvisors.com

Attachment

Shawn Severson alphaDIRECT Advisors +1 415-233-7094 shawn@alphadirectadvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.