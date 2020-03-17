BioLargo Reveals Scaled Up Commercial Design for AOS Water Treatment Technology

/EIN News/ -- Westminster, CA, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, announced that it has designed and is manufacturing a scaled up commercial prototype of its proprietary Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) that is capable of processing 500 gallons of water per minute (“GPM”), a volume commensurate with the flowrate requirements of many commercial applications.



The new design utilizes the Spiral AOS geometry in order to achieve greater flowrate capacity without sacrificing size, and is expected to be the most energy-efficient model of the AOS technology to-date. This new design is modular and easily scalable by increasing or decreasing the number of AOS spiral reactors (the long horizontal cylinders seen here), each of which is expected to be capable of 125 GPM.

The 500 GPM AOS unit (seen in Figure 1) is suitable for use in many commercial settings, including poultry processing and the stormwater treatment and water reuse market, where the company is currently pursuing commercial piloting opportunities, as well as secondary markets which include stormwater, food & beverage, industrial and oil & gas, agriculture, and municipal.

Dr. Richard Smith, President of BioLargo Water, remarked, “BioLargo’s engineering team has made it possible to accelerate the transformation of the AOS from a small, bench-scale unit to a pilot unit, and now to a commercially viable large-scale water treatment system. We are fortunate to have access to those experienced engineers.”

BioLargo Engineering President Randall Moore, a 20+ year veteran in delivering environmental engineering services, commented, “Producing a 500 GPM AOS system is the next requisite step in the commercialization of the AOS technology. Moving to this larger scale (approximately one cubic foot per second) immediately changes the AOS from a research-focused prototype into a viable, commercial water disinfection option for multiple industries. As a modular system, much higher flow rates than 500 GPM are possible. A ten by ten array of 500 GPM AOS units could effectively disinfect 50,000 GPM, needed for large scale applications such as municipal water treatment plants. This important scale-up step brings with it a world of opportunity.”

BioLargo, Inc. President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, “This is a momentous day for BioLargo Water and the AOS technology as it puts behind us the question of whether we can scale the AOS technology to meet the high volume needs of the very large water treatment market. It also highlights the collaborative design and manufacturing effort between BioLargo Water and our engineering team at BLEST.”

BioLargo Water currently has a crowdfunding opportunity open on the WaterWorks Crowdfunding platform through its parent company BioLargo Water Investment Group. To learn more about this opportunity to invest in BioLargo Water, go to www.waterworksfund.com.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to “make life better”. We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com), which features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About BioLargo Water

BioLargo Water, Inc. is an Alberta-based Canadian corporation headquartered at Agri-Food Discovery Place located on campus at the University of Alberta in Edmonton. BioLargo Water, Inc. developed and is commercializing the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS), a patented and proprietary technology aimed at providing cost- and energy-efficient treatment of water and wastewater to enable practical and affordable safe discharge and reuse of diverse water sources. Learn more at www.biolargowater.com. BioLargo Water, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioLargo Water Investment Group, Inc. (BWIG), which a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. (www.biolargo.com), an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to “make life better”. BioLargo features unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment.

