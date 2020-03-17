President appoints ministers of Education, Public Administration

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 17 - Angolan President, João Lourenço, appointed on Monday Teresa Rodrigues Dias as minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS), and Luísa Maria Alves Grilo, as minister of Education. ,

According to a press release from the President’s Civil Affairs Office, the Head of State sacked Jesus Faria Maiato (MAPTSS)and Ana Paula Tuavanje Elias, respectively.

On a different document, President João Lourenço appointed Pedro José Filipe, as secretary of State for Labour and Social Security, following the sacking of Manuel de Jesus Moreira.

The head of the Executive Branch appointed Maria Cândida Teixeira, as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Cuba.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.