Private air charter firm sees spike in demand as COVID-19 leads to international travel restrictions

Private jet in flight. ELEVATE offers timely air travel solutions.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A private air charter brokerage in the Greater Toronto area is reporting a significant increase in demand for private flights since the COVID-19 outbreak reached Canada. ELEVATE Innovation principal Robert Rennert, commented, “Both inquiries and private flights have spiked over the past several weeks with a notable increase over the past few days.”In response to the current pandemic, government health officials have strongly recommended that individuals across North America avoid commercial air travel and request that all travelers self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return home. While Rennert understands and supports these important measures, in some cases, travel remains necessary. “If individuals are currently abroad or need to travel by air in the near future, private charter is a safe alternative to commercial flights as it limits (and in some cases, nearly eliminates) all public aspects of travel”.Travelers can fly without ever setting foot in a terminalPrivate aviation is one of the few methods of transportation long associated with social distancing and strict health standards. When customers book a private charter, they bypass terminal buildings and lines. Their aircraft arrives and departs from private facilities and in many cases, customers can drive right up to the plane.When chartering internationally, customs formalities are often performed right on board the aircraft. There are no lines, no crowds, and no public lounges. Individuals can travel safely and securely without interacting in a public space and while benefiting from exceptional cleaning and sanitization practices. This is particularly important to individuals who are immunocompromised or of advanced age.About ELEVATE InnovationELEVATE Innovation, one of only a handful of ARGUS Registered private air charter providers worldwide, offers timely solutions to the growing commercial air travel challenges being faced at the present time. Private air charter is built on speed and convenience. ELEVATE can get a customer anywhere, with the ability to access thousands of airports not served by commercial air carriers. ELEVATE are experts at arranging last-minute air travel and will coordinate every detail of a customer’s trip with the utmost professionalism - a hallmark of our 25+ years in aviation.Recognizing that there will be many people looking at private air travel for the first time, ELEVATE is ready to assist customers in navigating their options and finding a solution that meets their budget.Keeping customers moving safely.ELEVATE is committed to helping customers get where they need to be in a timely, and, most importantly, safe manner. We have access to thousands of safety-vetted private aircraft and flight crews worldwide. This expertise, backed by decades of aviation experience and a strong customer service ethic, means we always have their back.ELEVATE Innovation can be reached online at www.elevatechater.com , by email at support@elevatecharter.com or by phone at 1-833-353-1188 and (365) 778-1188.



