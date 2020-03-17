Pluralsight Offers Free Access to Recorded Technology Conferences, Delivering Virtual Access to In-Demand Tech Events

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today announced the free availability of recorded technology conferences on Pluralsight’s platform. Conferences, an experience within Pluralsight’s Skills product, offers recorded content from some of today’s most in-demand technology events - providing technology professionals with an easily accessible way to stream conference content and keep up with the latest technology trends.



Pluralsight’s free conferences offering includes full access to recorded content from 19 conferences, including events such as THAT Conference®, DEVintersection, Big Data LDN, and Snowforce. Pluralsight will continue to add additional conferences to the freely available offerings in the coming weeks. This free conference content includes access to keynotes, breakout sessions, panel sessions and more. A full description and list of the available conferences can be found here . Pluralsight is making a majority of its conferences content free to anyone through July 1.

Free Hosting of Conference Content

Until July 1, Pluralsight is also offering to host pre-recorded content of any technology conference or event with tech impact on its platform for free to help conference organizers reach a wider audience and ensure that technology learners around the globe have access to engaging content.

Pluralsight One, Pluralsight’s embedded social enterprise, is also working with nonprofits, international development organizations, and NGOs to host content from their tech conferences for free. This will include recorded videos of Singularity University’s Live-streamed summit COVID-19: The State & Future of Pandemics , which takes place March 16-18 and will be available to watch on the Pluralsight platform in the coming weeks.

Free Access to Pluralsight LIVE Europe

Pluralsight will also include free access to its LIVE Europe conference on March 23. Pluralsight LIVE Europe will feature keynotes and presentations centered around how technology leaders and learners can stay on top of rapidly changing tech trends, learn how to accelerate skill development, and more.

“Pluralsight is committed to elevating the tech community by helping technologists become lifelong learners. As part of our commitment to the technology community, we are offering free access to these conferences to enable technology workers from around the globe access to inspiring content and new learning opportunities so they can amplify their skills and stay on top of the latest technology trends,” said Aaron Skonnard, CEO, Pluralsight. “Additionally, we are working with conference organizers to host their content on our platform for free to enable them to reach wider audiences. At a time where travel is restricted around the globe, it is our hope that we can use our platform to help the tech community stay connected with one another and stay engaged through learning and skill development.”

For more information on how Pluralsight is helping technology learners, please visit www.pluralsight.com .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation, and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com .

Media Contact

Pluralsight PR

Dan Sorensen

Director, Communications

Dan-Sorensen@pluralsight.com



