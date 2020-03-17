Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp Announces Telefónica and Hammer Sign SMS Interconnection Agreement

/EIN News/ -- PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR) and Telefónica International Wholesale Services announced today that they have signed a bilateral SMS interconnection agreement allowing the exchange of Person-to-Person (P2P) SMS traffic worldwide. Telefónica will provide Hammer access to its global network of service providers, spanning all continents. Hammer will provide direct access to its carrier operations in the United States and other markets as they are brought online.



P2P SMS are text messages sent from person to person over the mobile network using personal devices. Messages sent from applications such as ride share or notification services to the mobile network are commonly referred to as A2P messages.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with Telefónica, one of the largest and most successful operators in the world,” said Kristen Vasicek, Hammer’s COO, who is responsible for the marketing and product development of Hammer’s SMS services. “This agreement allows our subscribers and wholesale customers to send P2P messaging worldwide to all of Telefónica’s operators and partners.”

“Telefonica’s SMS service is the ideal solution for high quality worldwide coverage for MNOs and MVNOs without any complex bilateral negotiations. We look forward to our mutual success in completing this agreement with Hammer and becoming a key partner for their extended reach needs,” said Aloysio Bleyer, America’s VP of Sales for Telefonica International Wholesale Services.

“Providing P2P services globally is much rarer than one way A2P networks. This will attract ASPs and service providers that want two way messaging capabilities not currently offered by other operators, creating new revenue sources for Hammer,” said Erik Levitt, Hammer’s CEO. “Partnerships with major operators such as Telefónica are critical to our success and we appreciate their willingness to work with us and help us grow.”

About Telefónica International Wholesale Services

Telefónica International Wholesale Services (TIWS) delivers world-class international services and platforms to multinational companies, wholesale carriers, fixed and mobile operators, OTTs and service providers and aggregators. Offering a global footprint, with a particularly strong presence in Europe and Latin America, we provide our customers with high quality connectivity, digital platforms and a wide range of innovative solutions. Our global service portfolio includes Voice & UCC, Networking, Mobile, Satellite, Cloud, Security and IoT & Big Data.

About Hammer

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer’s “Everything Wireless” go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact Investor Relations at info@hammerfiber.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



