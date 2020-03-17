C-Bond Systems Establishes Two Divisions – C-Bond Transportation Solutions and C-Bond Safety Solutions – to Accelerate Expansion and Strategic Partnership Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, has separated its business lines and established two new divisions: C-Bond Transportation Solutions and C-Bond Safety Solutions. The Company is delineating the businesses in order to help accelerate expansion and better position them for strategic partnership opportunities.



C-Bond Transportation Solutions will include the C-Bond NanoShield™ product line and focus on sales efforts to fleet operators, new car dealers, service providers including glass repair and replacement, warranty and F&I companies, and windshield OEMs.

C-Bond Safety Solutions will include C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) and focus on sales efforts to continue installations at schools, government buildings, media outlets, and other high-security facilities.

“This distinction between our two business lines is becoming increasingly important as we look to forge new partnerships and distribution opportunities, and add complementary products to our nanotechnology portfolio,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Company. “We intend to grow these business lines beyond what we currently have in order to meet the growing needs of our customers and respond to evolving domestic and international demands for products that improve our daily lives,” continued Silverman.

C-Bond NanoShield™ is a patented, nanotechnology windshield strengthening solution that improves windshield safety by increasing chip and crack resistance. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. C-Bond NanoShield Plus features the same glass strengthening technology as C-Bond NanoShield and contains a hydrophobic (water repellant) to help improve driver visibility and reaction times in wet weather conditions.

C-Bond BRS consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and a private-label security film. It has been validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection. C-Bond BRS has been installed in more than 70 schools, government buildings, and other high-security facilities around the country.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Automotive vertical sells C-Bond NanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Structural vertical sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbondsystems.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that we are delineating the businesses in order to help accelerate expansion and better position them for strategic partnership opportunities; the likelihood that we intend to grow these business lines beyond what we currently have in order to meet the growing needs of our customers and respond to evolving domestic and international demands for products that improve our daily lives; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company’s ability to add complementary products to its nanotechnology portfolio; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

