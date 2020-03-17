SparqOne Announces California Distribution of Iconic Cannabis Brands

/EIN News/ -- SparqOne Ushers in Cannabis on Demand with Next-Day Deliveries for Kushy Punch, Mindset Organics, Branded, Church and Smoakland



Los Angeles, CA, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SparqOne, the fastest-growing distribution company in California, announced today it has entered into distribution agreements with best-in-breed cannabis brands Kushy Punch, Church, Mindset Organics, Branded and Smoakland to reach over 400 dispensaries statewide. SparqOne has rights to distribute these throughout the state of California.

“We are so pleased to welcome these exceptional companies and brands to our growing portfolio, and now have a full vertical product line-up to meet every category and pricing tier our dispensary partners offer,” said SparqOne General Manager Andrew Dorsett. “We have built our company on three core tenets — superior customer service, next day delivery, and real time sales and inventory management.”



SparqOne has distribution hubs in Los Angeles, Oakland, Orange County and Sacramento, which provide the platform for its next-day delivery service to dispensaries statewide. Every crew member goes through an extensive two-week training for compliance, product knowledge and customer relations. In addition to Dorsett, a highly decorated Marine Corps veteran, the team is comprised of a diverse group of experts from the logistics, cannabis and biotech sectors including Marine and Navy veterans, budtenders and cultivators.

Dorsett added, “From Eureka to El Centro, Santa Barbara to Needles, we have strong relationships with nearly every shop in the state. We work tirelessly with each to improve their sales and profits through smart in-store education and product positioning, frequent patient appreciation days, and bringing fresh, innovative brands and products to their customers.

“You will see our crew members sporting our distinctive S1 racing colors and apparel with every delivery to reflect our ‘cannabis on demand’ service to shops and customers throughout the state.”



To place your order of any of the products SparqOne carries, contact orders@sparqone.com.

ABOUT S1 ENTERPRISES AND SPARQONE

SparqOne is a division of S1 Enterprises, which owns Topanga Business Solutions, a licensed distributor and manufacturer (Licenses C11-0000640-LIC and CDPH-10004079). S1 Enterprises is headquartered in North Hollywood, California and curates premium cannabis brands for distribution throughout the state.

ABOUT KUSHY PUNCH

Kushy Punch is an award-winning brand of full-spectrum oil-infused gummies and cannabidiol (CBD) products. Its products are currently carried in licensed retailers in California and Michigan. For more information, visit www.kushypunch.com, www.kushycbd.com, or follow on Twitter @kushypunch; become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kushypunch; follow on Instagram @getkushypunch.

ABOUT CHURCH

CHURCH is a High Times Cannabis Cup 1st place award winning brand of vape products. Its products are currently carried in licensed retailers in California, Nevada, Michigan and Massachusetts. For more information, visit churchcannabis.co or follow on Instagram @church or @churchcannabisco.

ABOUT MINDSET ORGANICS

Mindset makes artisanal mini chocolate truffles made with Belgian dark chocolate, centered with three irresistible flavors: Caramel, Peanut Butter and Mint. Each Colita is micro-dosed with 5mg of THC from pure distilled cannabis extract. European elegance with a California twist. Peace, Love & Happiness. For more information, please visit mindsetorganics.com or follow us on Instagram @mindsetorganics and Facebook http://facebook.com/mindsetorganics.

ABOUT BRANDED

Community Through Cannabis. Branded was created to make the best products at preferred prices and what started as a simple idea has evolved into a community connected through cannabis. Since 2008 we’ve built a transparent supply network and have always put people first. We enrich what's in our bags and make products that promote meaningful connections to impact our growing community. For more information, please visit trybranded.com or follow us on Instagram @trybranded.

ABOUT SMOAKLAND

Since launching in 2018, Smoakland's products have become the value leader in the California cannabis industry across multiple product categories. Smoakland specializes in just in time purchasing direct from farms to bring the best small batch artisanal products to the market at peak freshness, emphasizing volume pricing in half ounce increments. Smoakland vape cartridges Faderz deliver award winning oil in a half gram form factor at an unmatched price.

For more information, visit smoakland.com or follow on Instagram @therealsmoakland.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6600



