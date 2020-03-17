CURE Pharmaceutical [OTCQB:CURR] Secures Chinese Patent on its Oral Thin Films to Treat Erectile Dysfunction

ED Drug Market Expected to Reach US$6.5B by 2025

/EIN News/ -- OXNARD, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC:CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced the allowance of Chinese Patent No. ZL201480039313.6. The new patent covers the loading of high amounts of active drug on an oral thin film using its proprietary drug delivery systems, including its lead drug product, CUREfilm Blue ™, a soluble thin film for oral administration of sildenafil citrate (Viagra™) to treat erectile dysfunction (ED) in China.



“Securing this key patent supports our global commercialization strategy for CUREfilm Blue as well as follow-on drugs delivered using thin film,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical. “We are focused on the Asian market for this first product, and in particular China, a high-demand ED drug market where consumers are early adopters of innovative dosage forms.”

The ED drug market is expected to reach USD $6.5 billion at a 6% compound annual growth rate by 2025, according to QYResearch . The report points out that the Asia Pacific market will be one of the fastest growing markets for ED medicine. Sildenafil is leading the ED drug market worldwide with more than half of all global sales.

The new patent covers methods of preparing edible thin films that can deliver high doses of active ingredients that are encapsulated using lipids to form micelles or liposomes. This enables CURE to differentiate its oral thin film product from sildenafil oral soluble films.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical® is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has an FDA- and DEA- registered, cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform. CUREform includes CUREfilm®, one of the most advanced oral thin films on the market today; microCURE™, an innovative emulsion technology utilizing proprietary encapsulation techniques; and CUREpods™ a novel chewable delivery system. CUREform's combined technologies provide opportunities for both immediate and controlled-release drug delivery of a wide range of active ingredients. CURE partners with biotech, pharmaceutical, and wellness companies worldwide and has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector, with partnerships in the U.S, Canada, Israel, and other markets. The company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharma.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market our products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of other product research and development efforts, potential product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

﻿Contact:

Paulo Acuna

pacuna@olmsteadwilliams.com

310.824.9000



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.