PFSweb Launches U.S. eCommerce Operation for Hi-Tech Women’s Footwear Brand Antonia Saint NY

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, has been engaged by Antonia Saint NY, a disruptive hi-tech women’s shoe brand, to provide eCommerce customer care and order fulfillment in the United States. This multi-year contract is supported by PFSweb’s operations business unit, PFS.

Antonia Saint NY makes customized-fit, classic shoe styles that feel soft and wear like sneakers on the inside through patented technology. The direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand is officially making its debut with a launch that will be announced in a few weeks at Showfields in Soho, NYC, and is the latest creation of entrepreneur and “Feminist Genius,” Antonia Saint Dunbar, who is one of the three co-founders of THINX, and Obed Cepeda, who was the original seed investor in THINX.

The idea for the brand came to Antonia as she was on her way to work at the THINX headquarters in NYC and was once again, struck by the issues of a product that didn’t work well for women. This time, it was the pain of uncomfortable, hard shoes. The daughter of an industrial designer, and the one who led the design of the original THINX products, she set to work designing a better shoe to provide women functionality as well as beauty. This resulted in the patented SoftSurround System™ that gives her shoes a sneaker-like feel. Additionally, in response to industry research showing 60% of people have two different sized feet, the shoes may be purchased with their patent-pending approach to split shoe sizing, and three different widths, further setting the brand apart by offering a larger array of sizes, and a customized fit for EACH foot. The brand continues to introduce new shoe styles with a focus also on quality construction and sustainability, and is working to innovate with more environmentally-friendly materials, and implement systems to help the company be carbon neutral by 2021.

PFS is providing a range of services for the brand in support of Antonia Saint NY’s DTC eCommerce site. These services include fulfillment from our Memphis-area distribution campus, with customer care from our Dallas-based contact center.

“From the start, we saw that PFS would add a wealth of expertise and efficiencies, while also being a collaborative partner. They work with some of the top companies in the world, and fully understood our business model, creating a custom solution that aligned with our strategic vision for the brand,” said Antonia Saint Dunbar, Co-Founder and CEO at Antonia Saint NY. She continued, “Now that PFS is managing a large portion of our day-to-day operations, our team is able to focus on brand growth and further product development.”

Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS General Manager, commented: “Antonia is a driven entrepreneur, and our team is working daily to fulfill her vision for this growing brand. It is an honor to be supporting a brand that so passionately seeks to empower women in the world, and values sustainable practices.”

The solution for Antonia Saint NY went live on March 17, 2020.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, Camping World, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

