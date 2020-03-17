US Nuclear and Grapheton Provide Significant Advances for Parkinson’s Disease Therapy

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The next chapter in US Nuclear’s (OTC: UCLE) brain-machine interface revolution is treating Parkinson’s Disease. Over 10 million people live with Parkinson’s Disease worldwide. Parkinson’s Disease is a degenerative, progressive nervous system disorder that affects nerve cells in deep parts of the brain that control movement and memory. These nerve cells become impaired and/or die, thereby producing less dopamine thus ultimately causing the symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease. These symptoms include: tremors or shaking in your limbs, slowed movement, rigid muscles, impaired balance, coordination, and eventually, profound memory loss and dementia. Fortunately, advances in neurostimulation therapy, such as those made by Grapheton, have made it possible to treat this terrible disease.



The treatment is called ‘Deep Brain Stimulation’ (DBS) and involves the surgical implantation of electrodes in your brain that send electrical signals to the areas responsible for body movement. The electrodes do not damage healthy brain tissue or destroy nerve cells; instead they produce electrical impulses that regulate the abnormal impulses, including those caused by Parkinson’s.

A short video made by University Hospitals on treating Parkinson’s Disease using Deep Brain Stimulation can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDTkuCDQU_4

Grapheton has pushed the development of neurostimulation probes even further. Current implantable neural probes for DBS have electrodes that do not last longer than few years and batteries that will deplete over time, therefore requiring repeat cranial surgeries that are expensive, inconvenient, and risky. Current systems also only record electrical signals from the brain and provide a limited window into the complex electrical and chemical interactions at the areas of treatment which can cause side effects.

Grapheton has solved these issues by:

Creating a new carbon-based electrode that doesn’t corrode and can last as long as 40 years or more, thereby greatly reducing the surgery required for maintenance. Creating a new self-charging battery that uses the brain’s own salty liquid environment as the power source, negating the need for battery replacement/maintenance. Two-way electrical and chemical communication with brain neurons which allows more effective, tailored, and on-demand electrical stimulation, and eliminates most of the current side-effects thus allowing treatment of a wider variety of patients.

Grapheton will provide the neurostimulation probes while US Nuclear provides the ancillary equipment for processing the electrical signals and data.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCBB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com



