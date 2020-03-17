One of the UK’s leading retailers in tents launch new environmentally-friendly rental initiative ready for Spring

The award-winning OLPRO Orion is available through 'Loan & Go'

WORCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OLPRO , one of the UK’s leading retailers in tents and camping equipment, is encouraging holiday goers to use its environmentally-friendly ' Loan & Go ' rental service and avoid plastic wastage. The technology empowering this rental proposition was made possible through a partnership with Fat Llama, the UK’s largest rental marketplace.OLPRO’s new ‘Loan & Go’ service allows customers to borrow any one of OLPRO’s tents or awnings, which can accommodate 1 to 8 people. The tents are available for borrowing in blocks of three days and must be loaned out via the company’s website: www.olproshop.com Rented products will arrive with the customer 2 days ahead of the scheduled rental period and the customers are then expected to return the product with the included returns tag via Parcelforce within 1 day of the end of their rental period.The ‘Loan & Go’ system is much more cost effective for customers, allowing people to loan the £180 Knightwick 2.0s tent for £35 over 3 days, or the £669 Cocoon Breeze Campervan Awning for £140 over 3 days.Daniel Walton, Founder of OLPRO, said: “We’ve launched our new rental service with the purpose of helping our customers to be more green and give them a cheaper option of borrowing a high-quality, comfortable tent.”“We expect that as the recognised importance of physical and mental well being continues to grow, more and more people will start to invest in outdoor leisure and camping equipment. Camping is already growing as a popular mainstream option for holiday accommodation throughout the continent and reports show that people in Europe already spend 5 days a year camping.To view OLPRO’s new rental service and other outdoor leisure products, visit www.olproshop.com



