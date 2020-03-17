Ancillare Appoints Vice President of Global Information Technology and Infrastructure

Global Clinical and Ancillary Supply Chain leader Ancillare, LP has appointed Deighton Liverpool to Vice President of Global Information Technology and Infrastructure.

HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Clinical and Ancillary Supply Chain leader Ancillare, LP , the first organization exclusively serving the end-to-end ancillary supply chain management needs of large- and middle-market pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, as well as contract and medical research organizations, today announced it has appointed Deighton Liverpool to Vice President of Global Information Technology and Infrastructure.Reporting to Dominick Vietri, President, Liverpool will be responsible for delivering mission-critical results by developing and implementing strategies related to Infrastructure, Application Development, Data Analytics, Business Intelligence, and Data Visualization for Ancillare’s industry-leading suite of Ancillary Supply Chain Management solutions.“Deighton’s experience and knowledge will be a great asset to the organization,” said Vietri. “He has developed a rich career as an IT leader who creates strategic alliances with organizations and is recognized for his ability to build high performance teams.”Prior to joining Ancillare, Liverpool held several high-ranking positions spanning all aspects of IT strategy and implementation, as well as staff management and development. Most recently, Liverpool was Global Head of IT for Invidi Technologies, an AT&T company. However, several of his roles gained him experience in healthcare and adjacent fields, including Chief Technology Officer at the American Association for Cancer Research, Chief Information Officer at AVCP, and Systems Engineer/Technical Project Leader at Trigon Blue Cross Blue Shield. His career has comprised a number of other business verticals, including finance, insurance, government, retail and manufacturing. As a hobby, he moonlighted as an On-Air Radio personality, hosting two music shows on WPLZ (Richmond, VA) and KYUK (Bethel, AK).Liverpool holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from Pace University. He has also earned two graduate certificates: one in Information Technology Management from Georgia Institute of Technology, and another in Organizational Change Management from the University of Virginia. He has been a featured speaker at notable technology conferences such as the Gartner Symposium and WICT Philadelphia.“Through his vision, leadership, and executive insight, Deighton will be instrumental in propelling Ancillare to become a technology-driven supply chain organization,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “We are glad to welcome him aboard.”About Ancillare, LPAncillare is the first organization of its kind with an exclusive focus on the global clinical and ancillary supply chain. Ancillare arms sponsors of global clinical trials with a customized, end-to-end Ancillare Supply Plan, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their clinical study supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s Turn-Key Operations (A-TKO™) model embraces the complexities and globalization of the clinical and ancillary supply chain by reducing both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improving operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.Ancillare has supported more than 1,500 clinical trials across 80,000 clinical sites over 100 countries with corporate offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.



