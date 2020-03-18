ABBC Fights Coronavirus, Leading Blockchain into a Culture of Donation

ABBC Coin Fights Coronavirus

ABBC leads the way by asking the blockchain industry to step forward in the fight against the Coronavirus...

UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABBC Foundation, the company behind the development of ABBC Coin, is now spearheading initiatives to raise donations for the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The foundation is known for always lending a hand to people in need through many charitable events. Now that the coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate, the ABBC team is quick to take part in a community-driven attempt to help mitigate the effects of the virus.

The donation campaign started with the ABBC community located in South Korea. The community started raising donations that were used to purchase masks and other medical supplies that help prevent the spread of the virus. The initiative done in South Korea has caught the attention of the ABBC Foundation. As soon as the news about this ongoing humanitarian deed reached the foundation, CEO Jason Daniel Paul Philip was quick to mobilize the ABBC team to participate in this initiative.

The ABBC Foundation quickly put the power of blockchain in play. The team opened a wallet that can receive donations from ABBC holders who want to donate and participate in the fight against coronavirus outbreak. The team quickly informed key people in the community to spread the word about this initiative. Now, the ABBC community can utilize the power of blockchain in donation gathering for this pure and noble cause.

ABBC Foundation will facilitate this donation event. The team will consolidate all the donated ABBC Coins and will directly provide a proportionate fiat amount to be spent on materials and ways to prevent the spread of the outbreak. This is to assure ABBC Coin holders that the donations will not be sold in exchanges and affect the prices of the ABBC market.

With this strategy implemented, any ABBC Coin donations that will be donated for the coronavirus campaign will stay in the designated wallet and can still be used in future donation campaigns as well. This means that the community’s donations can reach a lot of people and will have a lasting societal impact.

ABBC Foundation is the first cryptocurrency-based organization to initiate this donation culture for those that need critical help in these trying times. Regardless, the ABBC team hopes that other cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based organizations will join the crowd in creating a force strong enough to keep the coronavirus at bay, possibly for good.

If the entire cryptocurrency community can show to the world how capable it is in implementing efficient solutions to combat world problems, then many more will join the crowd of people who believe in a better world brought about by a culture of charity and donations through blockchain technology.

More than just offering cryptocurrency-based services, ABBC believes that it is capable of furthering the donation culture that could stir the hearts of all people, cryptocurrency users or not, to care for one another.

