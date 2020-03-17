U.S. Embassy Accra institutes temporary measures to prevent and contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Out of an abundance of caution, and in keeping with the Government of Ghana’s efforts to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the U.S. Embassy Accra in Ghana is temporarily suspending routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments, effective March 17, 2020. We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible, but are unable to provide a date at this time. The MRV fee is valid and may be used for a visa application in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment. If you have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, please follow the guidance provided on our website to request an emergency appointment.

Emergency services for U.S. Citizens in Ghana will continue. Routine services for U.S. Citizens in Ghana will continue on a reduced schedule to ensure the safety and welfare of our citizens and employees.

In addition, the American Center (Library) and EducationUSA Advising Center at the U.S. Embassy in Accra, and the American Corner in Agbogba, are temporarily closing to the public beginning March 17, 2020. The public will not be able to access the library until further notice. All scheduled programs inside American Spaces and the EducationUSA Advising Center have been canceled indefinitely. In Kumasi, all EducationUSA Advising activities are canceled; however, the testing center remains open.

Please note there are restrictions for travel to the United States from or through certain countries. See https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-information.html , “Presidential Proclamations Regarding Novel Coronavirus,” for more information.

The health of our visitors is a high priority. These temporary measures are precautionary and not in response to any known or suspected COVID-19 exposure at any of our facilities. The U.S. Embassy echoes the Government of Ghana’s call to observe prescribed social distancing and personal hygiene measures to prevent community spread. For more information about COVID-19, visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.



