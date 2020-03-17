Tabula Rasa HealthCare Named Principal Distributor of the BioIntelliSense BioSticker™ for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare and BioIntelliSense Partnership enables remote monitoring including symptoms of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, enters into an agreement with BioIntelliSense to distribute its BioSticker™, the first FDA-cleared, single-use device enabling 30 days of continuous vital sign monitoring.



The BioIntelliSense DaaS platform can be applied to a wide range of clinical use cases, including monitoring for the key symptoms associated with COVID-191.



“BioSticker remote monitoring devices will add an additional layer of patient safety to MedWise™ and to the other software solutions we currently offer,” said TRHC Co-founder, Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Our board-certified pharmacists and the medical teams at our client sites across the country will be able to monitor medication therapy along with vital signs, multi-parameter biometrics and symptomatic events for early detection. More informed medical care can only lead to better health outcomes.”



BioSticker device data will populate TRHC’s unique medication safety platforms that identifiy accumulative multi-drug interactions and facilitate collaborative management of medications. TRHC’s board-certified pharmacists will access BioSticker device data to alert client clinicians to timely medication-related issues, enabling proactive intervention for safer medication use.

“As TRHC serves a variety of healthcare clients, including the majority of PACE organizations in the United States, they are an outstanding partner for introduction of remote patient monitoring into the PACE market and beyond,” said BioIntelliSense CEO James Mault, MD. “The BioIntelliSense BioSticker device and data services are ideal for older adults with complex care needs. Tabula Rasa and its PACE clients will be able to more effectively monitor these complex patients through an effortless patient experience, enabling better care at a fraction of the cost of traditional remote patient monitoring.”

PACE is a federal program providing comprehensive medical and social services to individuals 55 and older who are nursing-home eligible. The goal of PACE is to keep participants living in their own communities and to provide quality medical care. Currently, 131 PACE programs operate 263 PACE centers in 31 states, serving over 53,899 participants.

1 as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.gov Coronavirus Symptoms)



About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information please visit www.trhc.com .

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence. Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures minute-to-minute vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA 510(k)-cleared BioStickerÔ device, in combination with advanced predictive analytics, is uniquely designed to screen for adverse conditions and detect trends to enable the next generation of personalized, proactive care.

For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through advanced medical-grade and cost-effective services, please contact us at info@biointellisense.com or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

