VirTra Receives $1.1 Million Order through New Distributor in Europe

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, has received an initial $1.1 million order through a new distributor in Europe.



Through the preliminary order, VirTra will be providing the distributor with multiple simulators, including V-ST PROs®, as well as various accessories such as drop-in recoil kits that convert standard firearms into training firearms, and Threat-Fire® electric shoot-back devices so that trainees experience real stress during virtual training. In addition to setting up the equipment, VirTra will also be conducting training during each installation. VirTra anticipates recognizing all revenues from this order by the end of 2021.

“As part of our broader strategy to expand our international presence, we’ve been selected by a well-established distributor in Europe,” said Bob Ferris, CEO and Chairman of VirTra. “This gives us an excellent opportunity to provide first responders and military personnel throughout Europe with industry-leading technology and training methods, and we’re certainly encouraged by this significant initial order. Given the years this distributor spent vetting simulation manufacturers and their product’s efficiency, the decision to partner with VirTra is a great testament to the quality of our products. We look forward to helping advance effective simulation training throughout Europe in the years to come.”

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com .

