Ooma Takes the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Will Not Stop Any Customer’s Service for Non-Payment For the Next 60 Days

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that it is taking the Federal Communication Commission’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge” by agreeing not to stop any Ooma customer’s business or residential phone service for non-payment for the next 60 days.



FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai asked telecommunications service providers to take the pledge in a press release on March 13 ( https://www.fcc.gov/document/chairman-pai-launches-keep-americans-connected-pledge ). Companies taking the pledge agree “for the next 60 days to not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Chairman Pai said: “As the coronavirus outbreak spreads and causes a series of disruptions to the economic, educational, medical, and civic life of our country, it is imperative that Americans stay connected . . . That’s why I’m asking all broadband and telephone service providers to take the Keep Americans Connected Pledge.”

Ooma has not disconnected any Ooma Office business customers or Ooma Telo residential customers for non-payment since early March and is now pledging not to do so before May 17 at the earliest. The policy is also being extended to all Ooma customers in Canada.

“The Keep Americans Connected Pledge is the right thing to do and I’m proud that Ooma is now among the first cloud-based telecommunications carriers to accept this important FCC request,” said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. “Our small business and residential customers can rest assured they will remain connected during this unprecedented situation, regardless of their financial circumstances.”

Ooma is honoring all applicable provisions of the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge, which also include waiving late fees for the next 60 days.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg at Ooma

press@ooma.com

650-566-6693

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matt Robison at Ooma

ir@ooma.com

650-300-1480



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.