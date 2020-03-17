Fictiv Names Enterprise & Operations Veteran Jean Olivieri Chief Operating Officer to Expand Its Global Manufacturing Ecosystem

Hardware manufacturing expert to supercharge customer experience as Fictiv builds automated, self-driving supply chains for enterprise-class customers

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fictiv , a global manufacturing company, introduced veteran hardware executive Jean Olivieri as Chief Operating Officer. Over the course of her career, Olivieri has held a number of operations and supply chain-related roles with a wide range of enterprise-class brands, including Apple and Motorola. She has served as Fictiv’s VP of Operations since March 2018 and will now assume responsibility for the company’s sales, marketing, and operations functions.



“We are thrilled to elevate Jean and expand her role at Fictiv and with partners worldwide,” said Fictiv CEO Dave Evans. “Increasingly, customers are turning to our global manufacturing ecosystem to enable an agile supply chain that can automatically overcome risks and disruptions. Jean’s deep background and proven excellence in enterprise-class operations, from idea to mass production, make her the perfect person to own our customers’ experience from quote right through to fulfillment.”

From blue chip brands to innovative startups, Olivieri has spent the last three decades in a range of senior positions overseeing product design, supply chain, production, and operations duties. She held a number of procurement roles at Motorola over her seventeen years with the company, including Director, Global New Product Sourcing. As Director, iPod Operations for Apple she was responsible for annually transitioning all four new iPod designs into production, including the inaugural Touch, Nano, Shuffle, and Classic. Olivieri also managed products and operations with SpaceX, Otto, Lively, and Ernst & Young.

“I have been invigorated by our success building Fictiv into a trusted partner de-risking manufacturing for customers from early design and prototyping through low volume production for new product introduction all the way to a clean handoff for mass production with tier one contract manufacturers,” said Olivieri. “In this new role, I am inspired by the opportunity to help transform the $12 trillion manufacturing market from an antiquated, capital-intense model to a modern, low-risk one that provides a level playing field for all companies.”

Olivieri holds a PMP certification from George Washington University and earned a Master of Science Engineering in Industrial Engineering; Management of Technology from Arizona State University where she graduated summa cum laude. She also has a Bachelor Science Engineering degree in Industrial engineering from the University of Arizona.

For more information about Fictiv, please visit http://www.fictiv.com .

About Fictiv

Fictiv offers manufacturing agility and speed through a portfolio of optimized manufacturing processes for hardware companies of all sizes. Its digital manufacturing ecosystem combines an easy-to-use cloud platform; design, quoting, billing and logistics systems; and an intelligent orchestration engine that manages a network of highly vetted and monitored manufacturing partners that together deliver high-quality mechanical parts at unprecedented speeds. The ecosystem is supported by “boots-on-the-ground” experts to manage programs, inspect quality, and provide ​DFM ​guidance along the way. Over the last six years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 10M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and increase supply chain predictability. www.fictiv.com

Jean Olivieri, Chief Operating Officer, Fictiv



