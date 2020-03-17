/EIN News/ -- Achilles Therapeutics appoints Professor Sergio Quezada as Chief

Scientific Officer

- Professor Quezada is an internationally recognized leader in the field of cancer immunology and a founder of the company -

Stevenage, UK 17 March 2020 – Achilles Therapeutics (“Achilles”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing personalised cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens, a novel class of tumour target, today announced the appointment of Professor Sergio Quezada as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) with effect from 6 April 2020.

Professor Quezada is an internationally-recognized leader in the field of cancer immunology and is one of the scientific founders of Achilles. He is a professor of cancer immunology and immunotherapy at University College London Cancer Institute and a CRUK senior cancer research fellow. During his career, work conducted in his laboratory unveiled the critical role of Fc receptors and the tumour microenvironment in the mechanism of action of anti-CTLA-4 antibodies. He is an inventor of several key patents supporting the clinical development of antibodies targeting immune checkpoints such as VISTA, ICOS and CD25. He co-led the development of a first-in-class Treg-depleting anti-human CD25 antibody with TUSK Therapeutics, which was acquired by Roche in 2018 and is currently under clinical evaluation. In 2016 he co-led ground-breaking research supporting the key role of clonal tumour neoantigens in the immune response to cancer; research that underpins the Achilles approach. Professor Quezada holds a PhD from Dartmouth Medical School and from 2004 to 2010 held a post-doctoral position at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

“Sergio played an instrumental part in the formation of Achilles and has an exceptional track record of discovering and developing ground-breaking science and therapies,” said Dr Iraj Ali, CEO of Achilles Therapeutics. “His contributions will be invaluable as we progress our lead products for non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma through the clinic and broaden our pipeline into other solid tumor indications.”

"I am delighted to be joining Achilles at this very exciting time and looking forward to leading its R&D activities through the next stage of growth,” said Professor Sergio Quezada, CSO of Achilles Therapeutics. “The company is at a transformational stage as we develop our next-generation, truly patient-specific clonal-neoantigen therapies that have the potential to harness the immune system to destroy cancer cells and could fundamentally change how cancer is treated.”

– Ends –

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing personalised T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with the proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop personalised T cell-based therapies specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

Achilles was founded in 2016 by lead investor Syncona Ltd and in September 2019 the Company raised £100M in an oversubscribed Series B financing led by RA Capital, cornerstoned by Syncona and joined by new investors including Forbion, Invus, Perceptive Advisors and Redmile Group. For further information please visit the Company’s website at: www.achillestx.com

Further information:

Achilles Therapeutics

Dr Iraj Ali – Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0)1438 906 906

media@achillestx.com

Julia Wilson – Head of Communications

+44 (0)7818 430877

j.wilson@achillestx.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Sukaina Virji, Melissa Gardiner

Tel: +44 (0) 203 709 5000

Email: achillestx@consilium-comms.com

US Investor Relations - Solebury Trout

Lee Stern

+1 646-378-2922

lstern@troutgroup.com



