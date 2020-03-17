CBD Skin Care Market All Set to Grow with a CAGR of 24.80% By 2026

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report by Big Market Research on CBD skin care market reveals that the market is expected to reach $3,484.00 million by 2026, growing at a healthy growth rate of 24.80% from 2019 to 2026. This report is a professional and in-depth research formulated by considering the major driving factors, recent developments, key market players, and size & scope of the market.

The Global BD Skin Care Market Research report offers an executive summary which includes all the required figures and data related to the global market. It also explains all the factors that are expected to propel the growth of the market. According to the report, growing adoption of cannabis based medical, industrial, and consumer goods is luring top players across the world to invest into CBD skin care products. On the other hand, increase in applications of cannabis in sectors such as wellness and beauty specially for CBD oil is appealing many market players to invest into manufacturing of CBD-based skin care products. Moreover, growing popularity of CBD-based skin care products and authorization of cannabis cultivation in the U.S. and Canada is expected to fuel the CBD skin care market growth.

The report offers major insights of the market which include:

1. An overview of the market including its definition, market size and scope, applications, key segments, developments, and manufacturing technology.

2. Thorough information on the position of the market as well as the status of CBD skin care companies in this industry.

3. Company profiles of top market players, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019—2026 market shares for key suppliers and manufacturers functioning in the market.

4. Detailed insights of the market based on regional segments, and application/type, which can be used for the competitive landscape analysis.

5. Recent developments and trends in the industry.

Additionally, the research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the key segments of the CBD skin care industry by means of charts, graphs, and tables. An outline of each market segment such as distribution channel, source, product type, and region is provided in the report. Based on distribution channel, the report classifies the market into departmental stores, e-commerce, retail pharmacies, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and others. Based on product type, the report classifies the market into lotion & creams, bath & soaps, oils, masks & serums, and others. Depending on form, the report divides the market into hemp and marijuana. Radiationally, the report evaluates the market across North America (Canada, the U.S., and Mexico), Europe (Italy, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Furthermore, the report provides a list of key players functioning in the global CBD skin care market. These players are Leef Organics, Cannuka LLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., Kiehl’s LLC, Lord Jones, Kapu Maku LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, VERTLYBALM, Fab CBD Company, Endoca LLC, and others. These insights are helpful for stakeholders, companies, and investors to determine the strength of competition and take the necessary steps to gain a dominant position in the global industry.

The insights provided in the report can help stakeholders to determine investment suitability and market players to grab opportunities for partnerships, collaborations, and agreements. This report is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Moreover, we strive to deliver customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients, on demand.

