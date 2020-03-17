CareDx Launches RemoTraC: Home-Based Monitoring of Transplant Patients

CareDx brings remote solutions to the immunosuppressed transplant community to address COVID-19 concerns

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announces the launch of RemoTraC, a solution enabling remote home-based monitoring of transplant patients.



Transplant patients require frequent blood tests which normally require in-person visits to draw sites at labs or hospitals. In close coordination with transplant centers, CareDx will now provide RemoTraC, a remote home-based blood draw solution using mobile phlebotomy for AlloSure and AlloMap surveillance tests, as well as for other standard monitoring tests. By reducing visits to busy labs and hospitals, immunosuppressed transplant patients at the highest risk during the COVID-19 pandemic can limit their potential exposure.

RemoTraC will be offered to all patients who want their transplant monitoring lab tests to be drawn from the comfort of their home by trained mobile phlebotomists. With over 20 years of experience in transplant care, CareDx has built a national network of blood draw options for the transplant community. Patients can register their interest through an easy to use webpage https:/www.caredx.com/remotrac, allowing them to gain access to this invaluable service.

“We are partnering with CareDx at a time of immediate need. Continued surveillance remotely is a very useful approach in times when hospitals and resources are pre-occupied with COVID-19,” said Gaurav Gupta, MD, Virginia Commonwealth University.

“Once again, we are amazed by the dedication and the willingness to literally go the extra mile by the team at CareDx. Many patients will benefit from a convenient service coming to their home. Transplant patients are concerned about timely information on the health of their transplant. RemoTraC might offer to many patients welcomed ‘Peace of Mind’,” says Jim Gleason, President of Transplant Recipient International Organization (TRIO).

“At CareDx, the health and well-being of the transplant patients we serve is a top priority. The current crisis brings the transplant community together. We are glad we can bring solutions that will help these patients manage their transplant during a time when this can get lost in the concern of infection risk,” said Peter Maag, Chairman and CEO of CareDx.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

