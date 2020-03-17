Harvard In Tech and Parallax Health Sciences to Present Live Webinar “COVID-19 Testing, Telehealth, Technology and Data Driven Solutions” Wednesday, March 18th at 1 PM EDT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) (''Parallax'' or the ''Company''), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, today announced that in collaboration with Harvard In Tech, Harvard University's official Alumni Group for Technology, there will be a jointly hosted live webinar, entitled “c-19 Testing, Telehealth, Technology and Data Driven Solutions” to be broadcast at 1:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, March 18th from Parallax’s Good Health Outcomes website and will be available at www.goodhealthoutcomes.com also free to the public.

The event will be moderated by Harvard In Tech Executive Director, Krysia Lenzo and will feature Dr. David Stark, President of Parallax Diagnostics and Nathaniel Bradley, President of Parallax Health Management. The interactive webinar will present the current state and challenges facing the United States medical community and its citizens affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The discussion will last 20 minutes and includes a questions and answers session that will focus on diagnostic testing, the importance of remote patient monitoring (RPM), and the key technologies and data related to public and private solutions addressing the current crisis.

"With COVID-19 affecting our global community, Harvard In Tech is partnering with Parallax Health Sciences to discuss ways technology can mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” commented Krysia Lenzo, Executive Director of Harvard In Tech. Ms. Lenzo further stated, “We are thankful for Parallax Health Sciences sharing their knowledge with Harvard In Tech as we try to address solutions for the current pandemic."

“We are thankful to see the attention coming into the healthcare community from high-level interest groups and high-quality institutions such as Harvard In Tech,” stated Dr. David Stark, President of Parallax Diagnostics, Inc. Dr. Stark elaborated, “We have 510(K) approved technology and secure patent strength that allows for partnering with companies focusing on point-of-care (POC) research to widen in scope and or accelerate their market share.”

Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Technology Officer of the Company and President of Parallax Health Management stated, “Data driven and behavioral technologies are well positioned to counter and deal with the current medical crisis within the U.S. and abroad.” Mr. Bradley continued, “we are grateful that Harvard In Tech has provided the opportunity to share how we believe we will prevail as a global community over the coronavirus.”

As previously announced, the Company has an ongoing strategic initiative for the creation of a rapid screening test on its VT-1000 diagnostics device for COVID-19, coronavirus testing that when soon available will produce results within 15 minutes. The Company has already received 26-Federal Drug Administration, (“FDA”) 510(K) approvals for biomarkers used in conjunction with the VT-1000 desktop unit.

About Harvard In Tech

Harvard In Tech is Harvard University's official Alumni Group for Technology. Our mission is to further the development of technology through encouraging innovation, providing Harvard alumni technologists with resources and networks, and promoting technological activity throughout the Harvard community. We are currently active in New York City, Seattle, San Francisco, and Tokyo. To stay up to date about future events, please visit: www.harvardintech.com

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is a leading-edge technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved in real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com or www.parallaxcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact: Paul Arena, CEO paul@parallaxcare.com cell 404-915-8449



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.