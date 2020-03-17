GOODFOOD TO PARTICIPATE IN INVESTOR WEBCAST AS PART OF DESJARDINS 2020 CONFERENCE

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today it will host an investor webcast as part of the Desjardins 2020 Conference.



The event will take the format of a fireside chat where Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer, and Philippe Adam, Chief Financial Officer, will answer questions on various topics including the current business environment, the online grocery delivery opportunity and outlook for Goodfood.

The event will be broadcasted via live webcast on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT at https://www.gotomeet.me/DesjardinsSecurities/good-food or by dialing in at 1-800-754-1366. A recording will be made available on the investor relations section of Goodfood’s website.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment ecosystem that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has its main production facility and administrative offices based in Montreal, Quebec, two production facilities out West, in Calgary, AB and Vancouver, BC, and a breakfast facility in Montreal, Quebec. Goodfood had 246,000 active subscribers as at February 29, 2020. www.makegoodfood.ca

For further information:

Investors Media Philippe Adam

Chief Financial Officer

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca Pierre Boucher

President

(514) 731-0000

pierre@maisonbrison.com Roslane Aouameur

Head of Investor Relations

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca Jennifer McCaughey

Vice-President, Investor Relations

(514) 731-0000

jennifer@maisonbrison.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.