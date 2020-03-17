Biopesticides Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 16.1% to Reach $10.24 Billion by 2025: Meticulous Research

/EIN News/ -- London, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally, the demand for biopesticides will continue to increase rapidly. People`s increasing attention to food safety and environmental protection has contributed to surge in the sales of biological pesticides across the globe. The government`s focus on new biopesticides laws and regulation will simplify the process of entering biopesticides product into the market. Apart from the favorable policies related to the biopesticides, the development of eco-agricultural demonstration areas and the innovation in the pest control technologies are all helping the biopesticides industry to boost in the near future.

According to a new market research report “Biopesticides Market by Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides), Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment), Formulation (Liquid and Dry), Origin (Microbial, Biochemical, PIP), Crop Type - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, in terms of value, the global biopesticides market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2019 to reach $10.24 billion by 2025, while in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to reach 221.9 million KG by 2025.

The high growth of the overall biopesticides market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing investment from leading crop protection companies in biopesticides space, growing awareness about the environmental safety with use of biopesticides, growing organic farming & demand for organic food, and increasing government initiatives to promote the use of biopesticides across the globe. Moreover, emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America offers significant growth opportunities to the stakeholders in this market.

Based on type, bioinsecticides segment commanded the largest share of the overall biopesticides market in 2019. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the growing awareness regarding environmental hazards from chemical insecticides, high prevalence of insect-based infections, and rise in number of resistant pests. However, bionematicide segment is estimated to register rapid growth during the forecast period of 2019-2025. The fast growth of this market is attributed to the growing crop infection by nematodes and strict government regulations on chemical nematicides.

Based on application, the foliar spray segment commanded the largest share of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its higher efficiency as compared to other modes of applications. Also, the increased awareness of foliar spray products in emerging markets and ease of application further supports the dominance of this segment.

Geographically, the North America region commanded the largest share of the overall biopesticides market in 2018, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the factors such as rising concerns over harmful chemicals on environment, increasing demand for organic food, and presence of streamlined registration process. Also, the presence of large number of key players in the region and growing adoption of eco-friendly farming methods by farmers further supports the growth of the North American biopesticides market.

The report includes competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 5 years (2015-2019). Some of the key players operating in the global biopesticides market are BASF SE, Bayer Crop Science AG, Marrone Bio Innovation, Certis USA L.L.C., The Dow Chemical Company, Monsanto Company (Part of Bayer), Isagro S.P.A., Camson Bio Technologies Limited, Andermatt Biocontol AG, Som Phytopharma India Limited, Syngenta, International Panaacea Ltd, The Stockton Group, BioWorks, Inc., Novozymes, Inc., Koppert B.V., W. Neudorff GMBH KG, InVivo AgroSciences, Valent U.S.A. LLC, and FMC Corporation.

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, mode of application, crop type, origin, and countries?

What is the historical market for biopesticides across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2019-2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global biopesticides market?

Who are the major players in the global biopesticides market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global biopesticides market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global biopesticides market?

What are the geographic trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global biopesticides market and how do they compete with the other players?

