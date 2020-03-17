Adaptive Ad Systems Bullish on Television Advertising Market

/EIN News/ -- Continues Deployment of its proprietary Ad Technology with new Installations

Vancouver Washington, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC: AATV). announced today that it remains bullish on the television advertising market and is continuing installation of its proprietary state-of-the-art Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion technology (DDAI) at a rapid pace.

Adaptive CEO J. Michael Heil states: “Despite the extraordinary drop in the DOW by almost 3,000 points on Monday, we remain very bullish on our market sector in general, and the market niche we service with our technology in particular. We are fortunate to report that we do not plan any layoffs of personnel at this time or in the near future. Benefiting from our strict financial discipline and the continued deployment of our technology, we have been able to expand the number of cable systems we serve and the number of subscribers we reach for television advertising. Despite the understandable impact protective measures such as social distancing is having on the general economy and many small businesses, our business continues to grow and we expect financial performance continue to improve for 2020.”

The Company’s proprietary DDAI technology enables Adaptive to efficiently insert advertisements into local cable advertisement slots that typically would not have access to these major ads, based on the limitations of traditional Tier 2 and Tier 3 cable systems. We believe that our proprietary technology and unique revenue sharing model with the cable system owners that we service and/or partner with, allows us to stand out, even under difficult general market conditions.

Mr. Heil adds: “We stand with all businesses in encouraging Americans to be patient, mindful and adopt safe practices as the country focuses on resolving our current public health issues.”

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that together with its subsidiaries and manufactures, develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite and IPTV markets with its primary focus on the 2nd and 3+rd tier US markets. Its digital ad insertion technology and unique profit-sharing model overcomes the barriers that typically prevent the insertion of National and Local cable TV advertising on major cable TV Networks. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market it has contracted, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Adaptive has implemented a unique and advantageous profit-sharing model with its Cable TV Partners. The Company’s technology and business model allows it to dynamically and economically serve currently over 75 designated marketing areas in approximately 34 states in the United States. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche major markets. For additional information, please visit: www.adaptiveadsystems.com .

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company’s products, or any of the Company’s proposed services, systems, services, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company’s delays in the development of its products, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company’s general failure to implement the Company’s business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

