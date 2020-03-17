ImCheck Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Hans Henrik Chrois Christensen as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- -- Mr. Christensen adds financial, strategic and corporate development expertise to the ImCheck team --



Marseille, France, March 17, 2020 – ImCheck Therapeutics announced today the appointment of Hans Henrik Christensen as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Christensen brings more than 15 years of experience as a CFO in the life sciences industry from both public and private companies in biopharma, life science tools and diagnostics. Originally trained as an attorney, Mr. Christensen’s legal career also covered intellectual property rights and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Christensen joins ImCheck from Samplix ApS, a start-up life sciences company, where as CFO he contributed to the development and execution of corporate strategy and fund-raising as well as establishing finance, legal and general administrative functions.

“Hans Henrik brings a range of expertise critical for rapidly-developing our company and it is a pleasure to welcome him to our team. He combines a robust skillset in forward-thinking strategy, corporate development experience as well as financing and internationalization,” said Pierre d’Epenoux, CEO of ImCheck Therapeutics. “He is a great partner to balance and complete our leadership team.”

“ImCheck is transitioning into a clinical development organization with a promising pipeline and significant potential in immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases,” added Mr. Christensen. “I have built my career in supporting early-stage companies, I am very excited to join this ambitious and committed organization to help further accelerate its development.”

Before Mr. Christensen’s most recent position, he was CFO of Exiqon A/S, a publicly-traded life science tools and services company acquired by Qiagen N.V. in 2016 after becoming profitable in 2015. At Exiqon, he was instrumental in the company’s IPO onto the NASDAQ Copenhagen exchange, subsequent expansion into the USA through M&A, post-merger integration, organizational changes and corporate development, eventually leading to the acquisition by Qiagen following a public tender offer. Prior to Exiqon, he performed similar functions as CFO of Pharmexa A/S, a biotechnology company working in the cancer vaccine area. While at Pharmexa, Mr. Christensen made the transition from legal and business development responsibilities to leading the finance department and the company’s expansion into the USA through the acquisition and subsequent integration of a San Diego based subsidiary. He began his legal career at Bech Bruun, when he was admitted to the Danish High Court, before moving to industry. Mr. Christensen holds a Master of Law degree from the University of Copenhagen in addition to management training at INSEAD, France and IMD, Switzerland.

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapy antibodies positioned at the nexus of two high-potential immunological fields: g9d2 T cells and a novel super-family of immunomodulators, butyrophilins.

Due to their mechanism of action, and notably their ability to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck's “first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior clinical results as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and when used in combination to overcome the resistance to this group of agents. In addition, preclinical experiments with ImCheck’s antagonist antibodies have demonstrated potential as treatments for a wide range of autoimmune diseases.

Co-founder of the Marseille Immunopole cluster, ImCheck benefits from support from Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille Université), a worldwide leader in gd T cells and butyrophilins research; from the experience of an expert management team; and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.

For further information on ImCheck: http://www.imchecktherapeutics.com and @ImCheckThx



