High School Chemistry Teacher Nicole Bradley, Creates Hand Sanitizer

Tranquil Bliss Alcohol-Free, Hand Sanitizer

Students, teachers, and community enjoy alcohol-free, aloe vera based, soothing and scented options

Meeting the needs of her students is important to Nicole. The next phase is expansion to revitalize the way hand sanitizers are experienced, and improve the quality of life for users across the globe.” — Fran Briggs

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gary, Indiana high school educator, Nicole Bradley 's organic hand sanitizer has proven to be as popular as Snapchat and footwear among teenagers. Her Tranquil Bliss Alcohol Free Hand Sanitizer product line is available in exciting scents, and can be purchased online, her publicist announced today."The leading, over-the-counter hand sanitizers contain alcohol which tends to dry and crack the soft skin of children and many adults, alike, explained Nicole Bradley. "When my dermatologist told me I could no longer use them, I gasped. I work with students who not only share their thoughts and ideas, but their germs as well."Inspired by the lack of alcohol-free hand sanitizers as well as a germ-less classroom, Nicole Bradley went to work on developing a product that would clean, as well as rejuvenate."While we can't stop our students from coming in contact with germs, we can help prevent them," she explained. "One of the best defenses is washing hands, often. When a sink is not available I remind students to use a hand sanitizer."Bradley, who is also a certified massage therapist and manages a professional health and wellness program, says her students fell in love with the variety of the scents and have access to them before, during, and after class. They not only recognize the value, they are captivated by the scents.After giving each teenager a personal bottle of hand sanitizer, several asked for another one after family members found the product just as enjoyable.The Tranquil Bliss product line has been well received by consumers and offers a variety of scents to enjoy. It has caught the interest of a Hollywood Actress, Anika McFall, a Northwest Indiana Wing Stop franchise, nurses, attorneys, students and parents.Nicole Bradley has introduced over a dozen, lightly scented, hand sanitizer options. They include: Strawberry Guava; Peppermint; Lavender; Peach Cobbler; Bliss and Watermelon Lemonade."Meeting the needs of her students is important to Nicole. The next phase is expansion," stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Nicole Bradley. "The purpose is to revitalize the way hand sanitizers are experienced and improve the quality of life for users across the globe."Bradley invested her own money to create, test, and distribute the product. Her goal is to deliver bottles of the hand sanitizers to school districts and businesses nationwide, at no cost. Individuals and organizations interested in backing the educator can do so by visiting https://www.tranquilbliss.net and using the CONTACT tab.For sponsorships and media opportunities featuring Nicole Bradley and Tranquil Bliss, please contact Fran Briggs at EmailFranBriggs@gmail.com.



