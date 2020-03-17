CBD Unlimited Begins Product Launch Testing of Equine CBD Product

/EIN News/ -- CBD Unlimited's TrailRMix Distributed for Field Study with Equine Professionals

CAVE CREEK, AZ, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce that the first phase of product testing in field trials for its novel equine CBD product testing has officially commenced. This initial phase will examine and test the Company’s upcoming equine TrailRMix product line, which is expected to launch this year.

CBD Unlimited has initiated a collaboration with veterinarians, horse caretakers, trainers and other equine experts to study the potential health benefits and applications of CBD for horses. This trial will be led by certified vets and researchers to ensure that through the testing process, the Company will determine the optimum dosage, potency and safety of the product throughout the trial’s duration.

According to a study published by Market Study Report LLC., the equine supplement industry is projected to grow from 1 billion in 2018 to 1.25 billion by 2025.

“This initial testing phase for our equine CBD product marks a key milestone for the Company,” commented Mr. Todd Davis, CEO and Chairman of CBD Unlimited. “We are excited to expand our animal product pipeline by providing safe and natural therapies for larger animals. We are thankful for the endless support from our development team and equine professionals who are taking the lead on this study. Our product is formulated to optimize the delivery of CBD in to targeted areas of the body at a specific dosing range. The product is also designed to reduce irritation to the GI Tract of the horse while recovering from other conditions that cause discomfort for horses.”

According to the Brightfield Group, the CBD pet market is projected to hit $1.7 Billion by 2023, and the Company strives to be at the forefront of the hemp-derived product market. CBD Unlimited has been devoted to formulating multi-spectrum hemp CBD products not only for people but for dogs and cats with its Phyto-Bites line. Following a successful roll-out of CBD pet products and showcasing at SuperZoo Expo 2019, the Company has seen an increased demand in hemp products for pets.

The Company is prepared to pursue a new line of hemp products to serve the unmet need for natural and plant-based therapeutic solutions for larger animals such as horses. The “TrailRMix” line for horses will deliver the same purpose for healthful benefits that Phyto-Bytes have become known for but in formulations and concentrations specific to meet the needs of equine breeds. CBD Unlimited manufactured 800 kilos of its pellet formulation in order for equine professionals to have a substantial amount of product to test during this first trial phase.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of research and experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Website: www.cbdunlimited.com

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: For further investor and media information, contact: CBD Unlimited, Inc. Todd Davis Chairman & CEO Todd@cbdunlimited.com 480-595-6900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.