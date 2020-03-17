Business Intelligence Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Business Intelligence Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Business Intelligence Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Business Intelligence Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Business Intelligence market. This report focused on Business Intelligence market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Business Intelligence Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

SAP

Oracle

IBM

SAS Institute

Adobe Systems

Attensity Group

Beevolve

Clarabridge

Crimson Hexagon

Evolve24

Google

HP

Kapow Software/ Kofax

Lithium Technologies

NetBase Solutions

Radian6/Salesforce

Sysomos

Cision

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

Major Type as follows:

On-premises

Cloud

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

