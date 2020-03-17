Business Intelligence Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Business Intelligence Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Business Intelligence Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Business Intelligence Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Business Intelligence market. This report focused on Business Intelligence market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Business Intelligence Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
SAP
Oracle
IBM
SAS Institute
Adobe Systems
Attensity Group
Beevolve
Clarabridge
Crimson Hexagon
Evolve24
Google
HP
Kapow Software/ Kofax
Lithium Technologies
NetBase Solutions
Radian6/Salesforce
Sysomos
Cision
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Major applications as follows:
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Government Organizations
Major Type as follows:
On-premises
Cloud
Public cloud
Private cloud
Hybrid cloud
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 SAP
3.1.1 Company Information
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Oracle
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 IBM
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 SAS Institute
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Adobe Systems
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Attensity Group
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Beevolve
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Clarabridge
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 Crimson Hexagon
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 Evolve24
3.11 Google
3.12 HP
3.13 Kapow Software/ Kofax
3.14 Lithium Technologies
3.15 NetBase Solutions
3.16 Radian6/Salesforce
3.17 Sysomos
3.18 Cision
Continued….
