A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global A2P (Application to Person) Messaging market. This report focused on A2P (Application to Person) Messaging market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report studies the A2P (Application to Person) Messaging market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

BICS

CLX Communications

Infobip

Mavenir Systems

MessageBird

Mitto

Nexmo

Route Mobile

Silverstreet

Syniverse

Tata Communications

Tyntec

Ubiquity

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

OTT A2P

A2P SMS

Others

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Banking

Content Payments

Healthcare

Marketing Campaigns

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of A2P (Application to Person) Messaging

1.1 A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Market Overview

1.1.1 A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Market by Type

1.3.1 Global A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 OTT A2P

1.3.4 A2P SMS

1.3.5 Others

1.4 A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Banking

1.4.2 Content Payments

1.4.3 Healthcare

1.4.4 Marketing Campaigns

1.4.5 Others

2 Global A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

….

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 BICS

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 CLX Communications

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Infobip

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Mavenir Systems

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 MessageBird

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Mitto

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Nexmo

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Route Mobile

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Silverstreet

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Syniverse

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Tata Communications

3.12 Tyntec

3.13 Ubiquity

Continued….

