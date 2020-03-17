Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sea Freight Forwarding – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players & Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea Freight Forwarding Market 2020

Description:

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Sea Freight Forwarding. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sea Freight Forwarding market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 75630 million by 2025, from $ 68270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Sea Freight Forwarding business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Sea Freight Forwarding market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kuehne + Nagel

Dachser

DHL

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Sinotrans

Bolloré Logistics

Panalpina

Expeditors

DSV

Damco

Hitachi Transport

KWE

Nippon Express

Agility Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Sankyu

Hellmann

CEVA Logistics

UPS Supply Chain

Toll Holdings

Pilot Freight Services

NNR Global Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Dimerco

Logwin

CJ Korea Express

Kerry Logistics

C.H.Robinson

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

Segmental Analysis: –

The industry Sea Freight Forwarding is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Sea Freight Forwarding. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

