Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea Freight Forwarding Market 2020
Description:
The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Sea Freight Forwarding. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.
According to this study, over the next five years the Sea Freight Forwarding market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 75630 million by 2025, from $ 68270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Sea Freight Forwarding business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Sea Freight Forwarding market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kuehne + Nagel
Dachser
DHL
DB Schenker Logistics
GEODIS
Sinotrans
Bolloré Logistics
Panalpina
Expeditors
DSV
Damco
Hitachi Transport
KWE
Nippon Express
Agility Logistics
Pantos Logistics
Sankyu
Hellmann
CEVA Logistics
UPS Supply Chain
Toll Holdings
Pilot Freight Services
NNR Global Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Dimerco
Logwin
CJ Korea Express
Kerry Logistics
C.H.Robinson
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Full Container Load (FCL)
Less-than container load (LCL)
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Agricultural
Automotive
Beverage
Electronic
Other
Segmental Analysis: –
The industry Sea Freight Forwarding is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Sea Freight Forwarding. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.
