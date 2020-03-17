Global Stress Management/Relief Supplements Market Outlook 2025 – by Goldstein Research

The global stress management supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2017-2025 period to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2025

Mood-boosting supplements are increasingly popular as modern lifestyles become more demanding and stressful. This growth is giving rise to copious amounts of new research and innovative products. With strong international alliances, global companies are able to innovate, manufacture & supply their clients with the latest stress management supplements from Europe, the USA and other developed healthcare markets.

The Stress Management/Relief Supplements manufacturers are rigorously continuing with R&D for the development of effective natural/herbal supplements. This has also increased tough competition among the market players.

Market dynamic / Challenges & Restraints to Growth Market

Marvelous advancement occurred in Allopathic system of medicines, there are many areas in which allopathic medicines have failed to prove its efficiency , which results increase in the demand of natural/herbal supplements. People have more faith towards natural/herbal supplements then modern chemical based ones due to occurrence of many side effects. Uncertain & shifting stress patterns from person to person, causes difficulties for the pharmaceutical researchers & manufacturers to develop even supplement. The increasing rate of stress across the world is thus posing pressure on the researchers & manufacturers.

Key Market Players

• Interhealth

• Alkermes Plc

• Allergan Plc

• Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

• Eli Lilly and Co.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• H. Lundbeck

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Ion Labs Inc.

