Global Vaccines Market Value To Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% During 2018-2022

The global vaccines market was valued at about $29.64 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $43.79 billion at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vaccines market is expected to grow to $43.79 billion at a rate of about 10.3% through 2022. Rising awareness on immunization and vaccination benefits in emerging markets is consistently driving global vaccines market growth. However, vaccines market growth is limited due to the severe shortage of skilled healthcare professionals for developing biologics drugs, which requires specialized skillsets.

The vaccines market consists of sales of vaccines and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-infective vaccines, autoimmunity vaccines and vaccines for cancer and other diseases. Vaccines create antibody-antigen reactions that help in attaining resistance to the disease-causing organism. Vaccines include recombinant vaccines, conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines and others.

The global vaccines market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The vaccines market is segmented into anti-infective vaccines, autoimmunity, and others (cancer and others).

By Geography - The global vaccines is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Vaccines Market

The vaccines market has been witnessing multiple strategic initiatives and mergers and acquisitions in the recent years. Top companies in the market are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden products and services.

Potential Opportunities In The Vaccines Market

With rising awareness of the benefits of vaccination, the scope and potential for the global vaccines market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are AstraZeneca, Emergent Biosolutions, Glaxosmithkline, Merck, and Pfizer.

