Top 10 Family Projects to Connect with Nature & Plants

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, VT, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At an unpredictable time for all of us, KidsGardening wants to share ‘tried and true’ plant-based activities that are joyful for any age and don’t involve any screen time. The national nonprofit reaches close to half of a million educators, parents and volunteers with free online gardening educational resources and activities.

According to a study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology, active interaction (like touching and smelling) with indoor plants can reduce physiological and psychological stress. Outdoor time in nature is equally powerful for restoring a sense of well-being and balance. KidsGardening sees firsthand the positive and life-changing experiences plants and gardening brings to children.

"Limiting screen time is always challenging for parents, but especially now with COVID-19 and families together at home, more parents than ever are searching for entertaining and meaningful activities,” said KidsGardening Education Specialist Sarah Pounders.

“Here’s a Top Ten list of my favorites for garden-based fun that are go-tos with my kids, and most require inexpensive supplies that are commonly found around the house,” continued Pounders.

Here are the Top 10 recommended activities by Sarah Pounders of KidsGardening:

1. Kitchen Scrap Gardening

Help the planet and clean up your kitchen, this one is a great way to think about where your food comes from.

2. Seed Viewer

There are many different ways to explore plants with simple dried beans from the soup grocery store aisle.

3. Plant People

Create your own family and pets too.

4. Grow Your Own Salad

We bet you won’t stop doing this activity as kids who grow edibles are more likely to eat them. Adults too!

5. Pressed Flowers

Save beautiful spring blooms for future crafts. Pressed flowers provide a base for numerous projects and gifts.

6. Leaf and Flower Prints

Engage those high energy kids with this fun craft that uses a mallet.

7. Make More Plants from Houseplants

Houseplants make great gifts and what a great ‘giving’ activity or to ensure more rooms have the benefit of houseplants.

8. Hydroponics

Ever wonder how hydroponics really work? All that’s needed is a cup with a cover, water and seeds.

9.Garden Scavenger Hunt

Turn garden exploration into a game! You can even have prizes for those competitive family members.

10. Soil Art

No paint on hand, no problem. With a little glue and water, soil can inspire creative artwork.

If you’re looking for additional ideas? Please visit KidsGardening.

About KidsGardening

Gardening changes and improves kids’ lives, their communities, and the planet. KidsGardening has been a leader in the youth gardening movement since launching the Youth Garden Grant in 1982, the first and longest running program of its kind. As a national nonprofit, they inspire and support garden educators, volunteers, and families by offering grants, original educational resources, and by creating a community of dedicated youth garden advocates. Garden-based learning improves nutritional attitudes and educational outcomes, enhances social and emotional learning, and gives rise to environmental stewardship in youth across the country.

