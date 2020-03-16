When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 16, 2020 FDA Publish Date: March 16, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Presence of E. coli 0103 Company Name: Chicago Indoor Garden Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Red Clover Sprouts, Sprout Salad, Mixed Greens, Spring Salad

Company Announcement

Due to an abundance of caution, this letter is to inform you of a voluntary recall we are performing of all products that contain Red Clover sprouts per recommendation by the FDA. This includes the following products:

Red Clover 4oz. clamshell Red Clover 2lb. boxes Sprouts Salad 6oz. clamshell Mixed Greens 4oz. clamshell Spring Salad 6oz. clamshell

It has been brought to our attention by the FDA that products containing Red Clover sprouts purchased with the "Best By" dates between 12/1/19 through 3/12/20 may have been contaminated with E. coli0103. At this time no illnesses have been reported.

If you have any of the products listed above, please throw them away or return them to our facility immediately.

We assure you that we have been working diligently to produce a safe product for our customers. We have held the raw material that may be suspect, and in the meantime are continuing to grow Red Clover sprouts with seed from a different supplier to ensure this will no longer be problem in the future. If you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact our office at 773-772-5858.

Sincerely, Brian P. Gorman President Chicago Indoor Garden



